15 Best Restaurants For BBQ In Kansas City
Kansas City, Missouri's largest urban area, has earned a solid reputation as a jazz hub and a world-famous barbecue destination — one of the best of its kind in America. It boasts over 100 barbecue restaurants serving juicy, slow-smoked goodness, frequently hosting food festivals and events. There's even a Kansas City Barbeque Society that gathers over 16,000 enthusiastic members from around the world and sponsors hundreds of contests.
Kansas City can trace its barbecuing fame back to Henry Perry, a passionate restaurateur who apparently perfected the art of slow-cooking meat over burning oak and hickory wood in the early 1900s. So, where can one sample the best that America's BBQ capital has to offer? We've scoured many review sites to come up with the ultimate list. To make sure we were on the right track, we also consulted Kansas City-based expert Dave Eckert. This beloved KC figure is an Emmy-winning food and beverage journalist whose TV show, "Culinary Travels With Dave Eckert," aired on both PBS and cable. He also manages Dave's Dine-Arounds and co-moderates Kansas City Foodies.
Behold some of the most mouth-watering BBQ spots in that lively city that have scored high ratings among locals and out-of-towners alike and have been consistent in terms of food and service quality.
Q39
Founded in 2014, with locations in Kansas City and Oakland Park, Q39 is often recommended by locals for its warm and attentive service and flavorful food and drinks. The Midtown branch, one of Dave Eckert's favorite places for brisket poutine and pork belly mac and cheese, is nestled in a historic neighborhood, surrounded by other excellent eateries and various shops. Besides free parking and a stocked bar, this bustling joint offers lunch, dinner, and drinks menus, as well as private dining and catering services.
Despite the relatively steep prices and modest portions, Q39 is often packed, especially on weekends. This means that without prior reservation, some guests have had to wait about two hours for a table. This certainly hasn't discouraged enthusiastic patrons from eating there two nights in a row, though. As for some of the star items, they include the Angus beef brisket, burnt ends (a cherished Kansas City delicacy), pork belly tacos, chicken wings, and wood-fired Canadian salmon.
Overall, per Eckert, Q39 has "elevated BBQ to gourmet levels," distinguishing itself with quality drinks "you almost never find in BBQ restaurants."
(816) 255-3753
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Jack Stack Barbecue
Jack Stack Barbecue was originally founded in 1957 as a modest food stand with only a handful of items, until the menu started expanding with premium hickory-grilled meats in the 1970s. Today, this brand has opened six locations in Kansas City and also offers catering services. Dave Eckert's favorite branch is nestled in the iconic Freight House District and apparently boasts "the best BBQ ambiance in the country."
He absolutely swears by this restaurant's lamb ribs, but it's mostly renowned for the cheesy corn, beef burnt end stew, and smoked sausage and beef brisket sandwich, not to mention proposing generous portions for two and four guests. The pork sliders are one of the many reasons Jack Stack Barbecue gets so crowded at happy hour.
Basically, this KC staple has been branded by well-traveled customers as the best, most tender barbecue and house-made sauce in the world. It, therefore, definitely warrants a place on this list.
Multiple locations
Gates Bar-B-Q
When you set foot in a Gates Bar-B-Q, you're immediately greeted with a loud and enthusiastic, "Hi! May I help you?" Dave Eckert finds it particularly amusing when first-time customers get startled and jump. Still, he mostly comes for the tangy BBQ sauce, which apparently isn't as sweet as other typical sauces in KC.
Founded as Gates Ol' Kentucky in 1946, this regional, family-owned chain is recognized as one of the best BBQ places in the U.S. It sells various house-made sauces and seasonings, as well as apparel featuring its beloved mascot, a dapper fellow wearing a top hat and a tuxedo, dubbed "Struttin' Man."
Gates has three locations in KC, on Main Street, Brooklyn Avenue, and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. Main Street, in particular, gets long lines, but the dishes are clearly worth the wait. This restaurant offers one of the best lunch deals in the city, which you'll be enjoying to jazzy tunes for the ultimate KC experience. The flavors range from balanced to bold, and menu highlights include burnt ends that are crispy on the outside and juicy and soft on the inside, mutton, and trays that can feed up to eight people.
Multiple locations
Chef J BBQ
With its exclusively hickory-smoked meats offered by the pound, in platters, and in sandwiches, as well as its house-made BBQ sauce, sides, and desserts, it's no wonder Chef J BBQ ranks so highly in KC. Not to mention that it's also been awarded with a health score of 95 out of 100.
Despite it being a bit on the pricey end compared to other joints in the city, Chef J often fills up, especially in summer and on weekends. To avoid getting stuck in a long line (in case you don't have a reservation) or even being disappointed by a "Sold out" sign taped to the door, make sure to arrive right before opening time.
The ribs, burnt ends, and pulled pork may get all the hype, but one side is particularly celebrated by Dave Eckert: the slow-cooked, brisket-loaded hickory beans, which he has deemed "to die for." And for those with a sweet tooth, the chef's banana pudding apparently provides the perfect finish to all that juicy, smoked goodness.
(816) 805-8283
1401 W 13th St, Ste G, Kansas City, MO 64102
Char Bar Smoked Meats and Amusements
Char Bar can be found in Parkville, Olathe, and KC. The latter branch is located in the bustling and historic Westport neighborhood. It offers its famous acclaimed sauces, but also a large beer garden with a fire pit and a bocce court, daily specials like Meatloaf Mondays, a selection of craft draft beers, and a happy hour dominated by pulled rib sliders. If you must order one signature item, opt for the Whomp! platter, which can serve three people and consists of burnt ends, ribs, pulled pork, ham, Black Angus brisket, and turkey breast.
"Char Bar has some awesome sandwiches, including the rare smoked jackfruit," said Dave Eckert. "Their portions are also huge, and the ambiance at their multiple locations is lively, sometimes raucous."
It's no wonder this establishment is so popular at happy hour, brunch, and during televised sports events, and even fans of vegetarian BBQ are presented with various options.
(816) 389-8600
4050 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111
BB's Lawnside Blues & BBQ
Blending live blues music, Kansas City and Louisiana dishes, and house specialties like the brisket chili and burnt end soup, BB's is one of Dave Eckert's "favorite haunts." In case you're wondering about the burnt end soup, it consists of onions, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, and celery slow-cooked in the house's beef broth and topped with three ounces of burnt ends.
Not only does Eckert find that the live gigs enhance the BBQ experience, but he also appreciates how the place is "run by the Nickle brothers with pride and passion," offering "balanced and tasty" dishes. It definitely helps that Mike Nickle is a Kansas City Barbecue Society judge and a Grand Champion BBQ pit master.
BB'S has a health score of 95 out of 100. Some standout menu items include beer-battered shrimp offered with the house-made BBQ sauce; hickory-smoked jumbo chicken wings; and a fried bread pudding glazed with sweet bourbon.
Overall, locals and guests from other cities and states alike come for the friendly atmosphere, prompt service, consistent food quality, and excellent rotating bands.
(816) 822-7427
1205 E 85th St, Kansas City, MO 64131
Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
Founded in 1995 as Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue and Catering, Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que was later established at a gas station (which customers deem very convenient) by acclaimed barbecue duo Slaughterhouse Five. It was also Anthony Bourdain's favorite barbecue joint in Kansas City, and it has expanded to two locations in the state of Kansas: Olathe and Leawood.
What sets the meats apart from other places is that they're exclusively smoked with Missouri white oak — which is also used for aging bourbon — not to mention that all the house's seasonings, sauces, and rubs are gluten-free. Though the menu presents various tasty options, two dishes particularly stand out: the KC-classic beef burnt ends and the Z-Man, a sandwich that includes smoked provolone cheese, smoked brisket, and onion rings. Per Dave Eckert, the latter "alone is worth the trip, and they have the best fries in the city, bar none!"
Basically, Joe's is the exception to the general impression that gas station food is typically subpar, and it also offers prompt and friendly service. It may be a unique culinary experience to add to your KC bucket list.
(913) 722-3366
3002 W 47th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Arthur Bryant's Barbeque
Arthur Bryant's Barbeque isn't just a KC institution renowned for its generous portions and spotless space. This brick-walled joint has also been visited by countless celebrities, from baseball stars to Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, and Presidents Obama, Carter, and Truman. Dave Eckert recalls being taken out to lunch there by media professionals when he started working in the area, and he deems it the ultimate "classic, old-school Kansas City barbecue restaurant." This quaint place also includes a small banquet room for special celebrations and professional gatherings that can accommodate up to 30 people.
Charlie Bryant, Arthur's brother, apparently worked for the legendary Henry Perry, the father of KC BBQ. When Arthur started managing the business in 1946, he came up with the idea of incorporating molasses into Perry's renowned vinegar-laced recipe, thus creating the house's signature sauce.
Try this restaurant's open-face burnt ends and pulled pork sandwich, potato casserole, and pork spare ribs.
(816) 231-1123
1727 Brooklyn Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127
Woodyard Bar-B-Que
"If you're looking for white tablecloths and a waiter, we're not for you!" With this bold statement, the unassuming, family-owned Woodyard aims to remind customers that its only goal is serving them what it claims to be "the best Kansas City BBQ," prepared with the help of a traditional outdoor brick smoker. Dave Eckert certainly thinks those meats are "always well-smoked and well-seasoned." Perhaps that's why this place was featured on so many TV shows presented by renowned culinary experts like Guy Fieri and Anthony Bourdain.
Wondering what to order there? Try the jalapeño cheddar muffins, smoked jumbo wings, or the meat plates and sandwiches served with one of the house-made sides, from the classic mac and cheese to the red-skinned potato salad.
Overall, repeat customers find the food reasonably priced and appreciate the laid-back ambiance, welcoming staff, covered patio area, and section specifically reserved for dogs. Even better: Woodyard also sells oak, hickory, apple, and cherry wood to guests for their own private barbecuing.
(913) 362-8000
3001 Merriam Ln, Kansas City, KS 66106
Danny Edwards BLVD BBQ
Operating with the motto, "Never trendy. Just tasty," the family-owned Danny Edwards is a popular, friendly, and affordable BBQ joint tucked on Southwest Boulevard, an area known for its craft breweries, cafes, and eclectic eateries. This is exactly the type of establishment where the staff establishes a close rapport with their customers and is particularly accommodating to families with children. As per Dave Eckert, "Danny Edwards serves up a helping of Kansas City barbecue's history, while at the same time ensuring its future. I also love their location, in the heart of some true KC classic restaurants."
Make sure to order local favorites like the thick brisket and the Big D sandwich (which consists of rye bread, beef, Swiss cheese, and onion rings). Groups will be delighted with specials like the party pack, which can feed five to eight people and comprises pork, turkey, burnt ends, spare ribs, spicy chicken wings, and fish.
(816) 283-0880
2900 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108
Scott's Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29
Born in 2017 from the passion and dedication of an award-winning barbecue team, Scott's is a casual restaurant with a catering service located on North Ambassador Drive, close to the Kansas City International Airport.
What David Eckert loves the most about this restaurant is that it "pushes the barbecue envelope by offering wings, tacos, burritos, and bowls, along with some really delicious sides." Indeed, the menu is extensive and includes breakfast classics like hashbrowns and pancakes; meat plates and sandwiches spanning pulled pork, chicken thighs, brisket, and burnt ends; ribs served with bread and pickles; and smoked jumbo wings.
Repeat customers particularly rave about the attentive, warm, and ultra-fast service; juicy, tender meats; cozy atmosphere; chipotle ghost pepper Jack cheese sausage; and burnt ends bowl. All in all, if you're looking for a KC staple with enough options for every palate, then Scott's is the place to be.
(816) 270-0505
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153
Our House KC
Featuring brick walls and vintage wooden booths with red leather seats, this cozy, family-owned live music venue combines a classic American diner vibe with a cafe, a bakery, and a fully stocked bar. Moreover, exuding an "amazing ambiance," its rooftop patio is "one of the best in the city," according to Dave Eckert.
Our House proposes three menus: lunch and dinner; café and bakery; and weekend brunch. From the latter, Eckert especially recommends the totchos; they're tater tots covered in roasted peppers, smoked chicken, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, and served with avocado ranch dressing. He also enjoys the burnt end skillet, which blends potatoes, sauteed onions, avocado, provolone cheese, and fried eggs.
These are not the house's only specialties, though. Dine-in and catering favorites typically include the smoked brisket chili, served with burnt ends and cornbread muffins; scrambled eggs, smoked bacon and ham, and cheese Danish pastries drizzled with house-made gravy; and the smoked chicken pot pie.
(816) 442-8569
1815 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Smokebox BBQ
Smokebox BBQ is an elegant, intimate, sparkling clean venue located close to the airport in the suburban Northland neighborhood, which is known for its distinct eateries, shops, and casinos. It can be easily reached from the interstate.
This popular venue serves BBQ classics and seasonal dishes paired with a selection of beers and wines. "There aren't many BBQ restaurants in town offering specialty sandwiches like an Italian steak or tenderloin, but that's something Smokebox excels at!" assures Dave Eckert.
The welcoming vibe and consistently affordable and flavorful meats and sides have generated a loyal customer base. What's more, for a complete KC experience, all dinner platters, be it brunt ends, Italian sausage, pulled pork, turkey, ham, or brisket, are served with fries, barbecue beans, coleslaw, bread, pickles, and sauce.
(816) 891-8011
10020 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153
County Road Ice House BBQ & Bar
Established in the Kansas City Power and Light District, a tourist hub for dining, entertainment, and shopping, County Road Ice House is "a spot with a younger vibe," as David Eckert describes it. What's an ice house, you ask? Popularized in 19th-century Texas, ice houses were the technical term for beer dives with indoor and outdoor seating that acted as a pitstop for travelers between Houston and San Antonio and near the Mexican border. This concept was picked up in 2017 by Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que and the Back Napkin Restaurant Group, who partnered together to create a hip venue. And "when you're serving meats from Joe's, what could you possibly do wrong?" adds Eckert. As for the "ice" part of the name, it refers to the wide selection of beers (draft and in a can), as well as craft and frozen cocktails.
Thanks to its coveted location, Country Road is a good choice for enjoying cold brews while watching a sports game, be it with the smoked pork carnitas, pulled chicken and provolone sandwich, or burger blending ground chuck with smoked brisket.
Another point in its favor is that the BBQ platters are served with Texas toast, a grilled, thick-sliced bread that's generously brushed with butter.
(816) 399-4967
100 E 14th St, #2919, Kansas City, MO 64106
Slap's BBQ
Born in 2014 from the efforts of an award-winning BBQ competition team, Slap's is a KC hotspot among locals and out-of-towners alike. It may have long lines at all times and limited seating, but it also offers a pleasant, covered outdoor area. Not only can you enjoy premium locally produced meats, but you can purchase various house-made sauces and the signature seasoning mix.
"I enjoy everything about Slap's — the ambiance, the quality of their smoked meats, and the deliciousness of their sides," said Dave Eckert. "I'd suggest ordering a Cattleman's Plate and calling it a day!"
Indeed, all meat combo platters, from the Three Little Pigs (which includes ribs, pulled pork, and jalapeño cheddar sausage) to the burnt end combo, are served with two sides, sauce, pickles, and bread. It would be more than enough to understand why that venue is so in demand.
(913) 213-3736
553 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Methodology
Given Kansas City's reputation as America's BBQ capital, it's not easy to put together a list of its best restaurants. Fortunately, platforms like Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google Reviews, and OpenTable exist to help steer us in the right direction. To be branded an excellent BBQ joint, a place has to boast high ratings from repeat customers located in the city and beyond and offer staples like burnt ends in addition to signature dishes and house-made sauces. Then, Dave Eckert chimed in with his own expert opinion and recommendations.
Should you decide to visit any of these famed establishments, don't forget to pair your Kansas City-style barbecue with saisons and farmhouse ales, as recommended by experts.