15 Best Restaurants For BBQ In Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri's largest urban area, has earned a solid reputation as a jazz hub and a world-famous barbecue destination — one of the best of its kind in America. It boasts over 100 barbecue restaurants serving juicy, slow-smoked goodness, frequently hosting food festivals and events. There's even a Kansas City Barbeque Society that gathers over 16,000 enthusiastic members from around the world and sponsors hundreds of contests.

Advertisement

Kansas City can trace its barbecuing fame back to Henry Perry, a passionate restaurateur who apparently perfected the art of slow-cooking meat over burning oak and hickory wood in the early 1900s. So, where can one sample the best that America's BBQ capital has to offer? We've scoured many review sites to come up with the ultimate list. To make sure we were on the right track, we also consulted Kansas City-based expert Dave Eckert. This beloved KC figure is an Emmy-winning food and beverage journalist whose TV show, "Culinary Travels With Dave Eckert," aired on both PBS and cable. He also manages Dave's Dine-Arounds and co-moderates Kansas City Foodies.

Behold some of the most mouth-watering BBQ spots in that lively city that have scored high ratings among locals and out-of-towners alike and have been consistent in terms of food and service quality.

Advertisement