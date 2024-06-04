The Ultimate Beer Pairing For Kansas City-Style Barbecue, According To An Expert

When you're eating Kansas City-style barbecue, you know what the star is, so it can be easy to ignore the sides and beer complementing it. No style of barbecue is a subtle cuisine, it's all about big, hearty cuts of meat and bold flavors, but Kansas City does it especially big and isn't afraid to slather on some of the most potent sauces known to humankind. And when you're confronted with a big plate of saucy ribs, what you're washing it down with might seem like an afterthought.

But that would be a mistake because, like any beverage pairing, picking the right beer for your barbecue can enhance the whole experience, not just making the meal better but actually helping the meat pop off more too. So Tasting Table reached out to the sales and marketing director at Tall City Brewing in Midland, Texas, Stephen Alexander (who is also a member of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild Board of Directors) for his thoughts on pairing beer with Kansas City BBQ sauce.

Alexander left no room for dispute over what this style is all about, saying: "K.C. BBQ where SAUCE IS BOSS!!!" He explained, "This style of BBQ highlights the rich and sweet tomato based sauce." It's usually made with molasses and gets a little tang from vinegar as well, making it a complex flavor bomb. It needs a complex beer to match, and Alexander says that "Farmhouse Ale – Saison is the perfect match for KC style of BBQ."