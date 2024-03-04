Your Roast Beef Sandwiches Aren't Complete Without Smoked Provolone

A simple sandwich can be the perfect blank canvas to experiment with depth of flavor and different ingredient combinations. Maybe you love the refreshing taste of a veggie-packed bánh mì, or perhaps you prefer the savory flavors of a meaty roast beef sandwich. If the latter sounds like you, it's time to try making your next roast beef sandwich with a creamy, smoked provolone. Smoked provolone has the slightly sweet-tasting notes of your everyday provolone, but is amplified with a layer of nuttiness and smokiness that take this cheese to the next level.

The subtle smoky flavor of smoked provolone adds to the savoriness of your sliced roast beef and can bring out some of the similar flavors that exist in your meat. The combination of these ingredients creates an umami bomb in your sandwich that leaves you going back in, bite after bite. Smoked provolone is also an excellent cheese choice because it works well cold or melted, depending on how you like your sandwich. When melted, the cheese gets lusciously gooey without becoming gritty or greasy in texture, perfect for a sandwich.