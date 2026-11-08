Comforting Chicken Parm Soup Recipe

Chicken Parmesan is one of my all-time favorite meals, rivaled only by my love for a warm, comforting bowl of soup. Combining the two seemed like a perfect way to enjoy the best of both worlds, transforming a classic Italian-American dinner into a cozy, spoonable meal. While there are plenty of ways to turn chicken Parmesan into soup, I wanted to emphasize the elements that make the original dish so good: crispy, golden-brown chicken, rich tomato sauce, and plenty of Parmesan cheese. Inspired by my recipe for chicken katsu coconut ramen, which similarly pairs crispy fried chicken with a savory broth, this soup brings together contrasting textures for a meal that's every bit as satisfyingly delicious as its inspiration.

The secret to this chicken Parmesan soup is to prepare the chicken separately, breading and frying it until golden before serving it over a warm, tomato-based broth filled with tender pasta shells and fresh basil. Breading and frying chicken admittedly takes a little extra time, but it's well worth the effort, especially as the breading begins to soak up the flavorful broth. Simmering chicken until tender in a traditional soup takes time, too, so the extra steps are an even trade for a dish that truly embodies the crunch of crispy chicken Parmesan. Finished with a generous sprinkle of freshly grated Parmesan, this soup is hearty, comforting, and everything I love about chicken Parmesan in one delicious bowl.