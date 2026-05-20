Make This One Easy Knife Cut For The Tastiest Chicken Cutlets Every Time
Thinking of cooking a classic chicken piccata or a simple chicken Française? Before you start on those chicken cutlets, note that there's an easy knife cut you can make to ensure they're tasty every time. Tasting Table got a tip from an expert, Garrett Brower, the chef de cuisine of Bresca in Washington, D.C., who said to consider using the butterfly cut.
"To butterfly a chicken breast is to split in half horizontally (like a hamburger bun) leaving one edge intact. A thinner piece of meat cooks quicker so your chicken breast will cook through before you've burnt your breading!" he explained. Additionally, when you butterfly a chicken cutlet, you're giving the meat a uniform thickness that cooks more evenly and quickly. With less time in a hot pan, the chicken will retain its moisture and juiciness.
While this technique will work beautifully in a pan with oil, Brower told Tasting Table that butterflied chicken breasts will grill up nicely, too. "I like to butterfly chicken breast before grilling and finishing with Tuscan olive oil, sea salt and lemon juice," said Brower. The wet ingredients he adds to his grilled chicken breast also add moisture and flavor.
The butterfly cut helps chicken and pork cook up quickly and evenly
When asked if certain preparations benefit most from a butterfly cut, Garrett Brower gave Tasting Table a definitive answer: "The obvious answer is also breaded and shallow-fried." However, if you're deep-frying your chicken cutlet, you should also consider using the butterfly cut on the chicken. "Use this technique in high heat preparations to avoid burning the exterior in the time it takes to cook the breast through," he explained.
As for what to look for when purchasing chicken breasts at the supermarket, buy ones that are plump and evenly shaped. That way, when you make the butterfly cut, you don't end up with a cutlet that is too thin.Then, when it comes to butterflying the meat, the best knife for the job is either a sharp boning knife or a chef's knife.
Whichever knife you end up choosing, you can also use it to butterfly a boneless pork chop. Thus, Brower's tip of utilizing just a simple knife cut will help you achieve tastier, juicier cuts of meat that cook evenly and come out beautifully every time.