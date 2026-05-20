Make This One Easy Knife Cut For The Tastiest Chicken Cutlets Every Time

Thinking of cooking a classic chicken piccata or a simple chicken Française? Before you start on those chicken cutlets, note that there's an easy knife cut you can make to ensure they're tasty every time. Tasting Table got a tip from an expert, Garrett Brower, the chef de cuisine of Bresca in Washington, D.C., who said to consider using the butterfly cut.

"To butterfly a chicken breast is to split in half horizontally (like a hamburger bun) leaving one edge intact. A thinner piece of meat cooks quicker so your chicken breast will cook through before you've burnt your breading!" he explained. Additionally, when you butterfly a chicken cutlet, you're giving the meat a uniform thickness that cooks more evenly and quickly. With less time in a hot pan, the chicken will retain its moisture and juiciness.

While this technique will work beautifully in a pan with oil, Brower told Tasting Table that butterflied chicken breasts will grill up nicely, too. "I like to butterfly chicken breast before grilling and finishing with Tuscan olive oil, sea salt and lemon juice," said Brower. The wet ingredients he adds to his grilled chicken breast also add moisture and flavor.