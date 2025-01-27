The Easiest Way To Butterfly A Boneless Pork Chop

Cooking pork chops can be tricky, especially when you're trying to achieve that ideal balance of tenderness and juiciness without toughening. The thickness of the chop can often complicate this process. A great way to solve this problem is by butterflying it.

Advertisement

The Silver Fox Butcher on YouTube suggests placing the chop on a cutting board and using a sharp knife to make a horizontal cut through the center, about 90% of the way down. Slicing the chop open with precision so one side stays attached like a flap. This simple technique increases the surface area, allowing for more seasoning and better flavor absorption.

One of the biggest advantages of butterflying is that it leads to a more uniform cook. With a thinner, even piece of meat, you won't have to worry about overcooked edges or undercooked centers. For instance, according to the USDA website, a ¼ inch chop cooks in 3-4 minutes in a skillet, while a ¾ inch chop can take up to 7-8 minutes. Whether you're searing, broiling, or grilling over an open fire, butterflying your chop allows for a perfectly juicy result in less time.

Advertisement