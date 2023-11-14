The Simple Trick To Ensure Grains Don't Entirely Break Down In Soup

Nothing quite suits winter weather like a warm bowl of soup. With hearty options ranging from hearty minestrone to Mexican rice soup, it isn't just a comforting meal, but also a delicious and filling one. Many of these more satisfying soups, however, contain grains like pasta or rice that can turn soggy after the soup has sat for a few days. It is quite disappointing when this happens since it leaves you with a mealy mess. In order to prevent the breakdown of any grain-based ingredients in your soup, it's best to store them separately from the liquid and add them in with each individual serving.

Grains and grain-based ingredients are excellent at soaking up water. Think about how you cook quinoa or noodles and you will realize just how true this is. Unfortunately, they do not simply stop soaking up water once they are perfectly al dente. Instead, grains left in liquid will continue to absorb that liquid until they disintegrate. This is why we recommend preparing your grain add-ins to the perfect toothsome texture and then keeping them separate until the very moment you are ready to enjoy your soup. This way the grains are not oversaturating themselves in the hours between cooking and eating, and you are guaranteed a soup with a perfect texture every time.