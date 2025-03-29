Bored Of Sourdough? Try This Asiago Bread Recipe
Sourdough might be the talk of the town with its chewy texture and crispy crust, but if learning the ropes of maintaining a starter is not your thing (or you can't bear to get rid of another dead sourdough starter), this simple Asiago bread will be right up your alley. The nuttiness of the Asiago cheese with a hint of garlic adds an abundance of flavor to this bread, which boasts a soft interior and rustic crust that simply melts in your mouth. This no-knead recipe involves a quick mix of ingredients followed by an overnight rise to bring out the full-bodied artisan-style flavor without the preciseness of bringing sourdough to life. A quick bake in a Dutch oven creates a fool proof loaf with little effort.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Making bread doesn't have to be hard and only involves a few ingredients. I love to serve this bread alongside a big bowl of pasta or a class minestrone soup." This simple but savory loaf also tastes just as good with a smattering of butter or even a drizzle of honey for a touch of sweetness.
Gather the ingredients for no-knead Asiago bread
To make this recipe, you'll start with some baking basics like bread flour, salt, and instant yeast. The instant yeast saves a step here because it doesn't need to be dissolved in warm water first to activate — you can just add it right to the dry ingredients. You'll also need olive oil, garlic granules, and grated Asiago cheese. Lastly, you'll need warm water.
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, stir together the flour, salt, yeast, and garlic granules.
Step 2: Add some of the cheese
Add ¾ cup of the Asiago cheese and stir.
Step 3: Add the wet ingredients and stir
Add the warm water and olive oil and stir until a sticky dough forms.
Step 4: Cover and let rise overnight
Cover the bowl in plastic wrap and let the dough rise for 8 to 12 hours.
Step 5: Shape into a ball
Remove the dough from the bowl and place on a floured work surface. Reshape it into a ball.
Step 6: Cover and let rise again
Place the dough ball on a piece of parchment paper, cover with a towel, and let rise for 45 minutes.
Step 7: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F and place a Dutch oven inside while it preheats.
Step 8: Bake the bread
Remove the Dutch oven from the oven and place the dough and parchment paper inside. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes.
Step 9: Add cheese to the top and bake again
Remove the lid and sprinkle the remaining cheese onto the bread. Bake uncovered for 5 more minutes.
Step 10: Cool and slice
Cool for 30 minutes before slicing and serving.
No-Knead Asiago Bread Recipe
This artisan-style Asiago bread has a chewy inside and rustic, cheese-covered crust on the outside.
Ingredients
- 3 cups bread flour, plus more for dusting the board
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon instant yeast
- 1 teaspoon garlic granules
- 1 cup grated Asiago cheese, divided
- 1 ¼ cup warm water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
- In a large bowl, stir together the flour, salt, yeast, and garlic granules.
- Add ¾ cup of the Asiago cheese and stir.
- Add the warm water and olive oil and stir until a sticky dough forms.
- Cover the bowl in plastic wrap and let the dough rise for 8 to 12 hours.
- Remove the dough from the bowl and place on a floured work surface. Reshape it into a ball.
- Place the dough ball on a piece of parchment paper, cover with a towel, and let rise for 45 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 450 F and place a Dutch oven inside while it preheats.
- Remove the Dutch oven from the oven and place the dough and parchment paper inside. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes.
- Remove the lid and sprinkle the remaining cheese onto the bread. Bake uncovered for 5 more minutes.
- Cool for 30 minutes before slicing and serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|275
|Total Fat
|7.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|12.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|0.2 g
|Sodium
|254.6 mg
|Protein
|13.0 g
What makes Asiago bread different from sourdough?
Both Asiago and sourdough are delicious artisan-style breads, but they have some key differences. One of the main differences is that sourdough is fermented, which not only helps the bread rise, but it also provides that somewhat sour flavor profile. A key part of making sourdough is making a sourdough starter, which takes several days and involves some high maintenance hand holding to get it just right. The starter is absolutely essential, as it acts as a leavening agent.
Asiago bread, on the other hand, typically uses instant yeast or active dry yeast instead of a starter. It's something that is easy to find and saves hours of preparation time. Some versions of Asiago bread, like this one, don't involve kneading or even the need for a stand mixer, shaving off more time. The taste of Asiago bread is not tangy like sourdough but rich and savory due to the cheese and garlic. It's also known for its golden and cheesy crust that is crispy and delicious.
How should I store Asiago bread to keep it fresh?
Although your first instinct when wrapping up the leftover Asiago bread might be to stick it in a plastic bag, this method can actually make the crust soggy. A better option is to store it at room temperature in a paper bag — much like you see bread being sold at the store. If you don't have a paper bag on hand, wrapping it loosely in a clean kitchen towel will also work. These options work well for 1 to 2 days. If you want to store the bread for longer, say for 3 to 5 days, wrap it in a beeswax wrap or aluminum foil, and store in a cool, and dry place like a breadbox.
If you want to preserve the bread for up to 3 months, you can freeze it. Slice it first, then wrap tightly in foil and place in a freezer safe bag. When you're ready to use it, thaw at room temperature or place it in an oven set to 350 F for about 10 to 15 minutes.