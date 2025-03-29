Bored Of Sourdough? Try This Asiago Bread Recipe

Sourdough might be the talk of the town with its chewy texture and crispy crust, but if learning the ropes of maintaining a starter is not your thing (or you can't bear to get rid of another dead sourdough starter), this simple Asiago bread will be right up your alley. The nuttiness of the Asiago cheese with a hint of garlic adds an abundance of flavor to this bread, which boasts a soft interior and rustic crust that simply melts in your mouth. This no-knead recipe involves a quick mix of ingredients followed by an overnight rise to bring out the full-bodied artisan-style flavor without the preciseness of bringing sourdough to life. A quick bake in a Dutch oven creates a fool proof loaf with little effort.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Making bread doesn't have to be hard and only involves a few ingredients. I love to serve this bread alongside a big bowl of pasta or a class minestrone soup." This simple but savory loaf also tastes just as good with a smattering of butter or even a drizzle of honey for a touch of sweetness.