12 Tips You Need To Make The Best Chicken Parmesan

Chicken parmesan is the classic dish that almost everyone loves. Easy, filling, and delicious, this fan-favorite is available at nearly every Italian restaurant. It's the perfect meal for a fancy celebration dinner or a cozy night of delicious comfort food.

And while there is no doubt you can get some of the best chicken parm in a restaurant, you can easily create this recipe at home. Homemade chicken parm saves you time and money, but the real value is that you can upgrade your recipe dish to suit your tastes. There are simple, time-saving hacks you can use to ensure everything is nearly restaurant-grade

You add creativity when you make your own sauce, upgrade your oil, or change up the cheese. Put your own signature spin on this recipe to serve up a dish that will have your friends, family, and guests clamoring for the recipe. But don't worry; you can still share one or two of these secrets and keep the best tips to yourself!