For Your Next Chicken Parmesan, Try An Easy Meatball Twist

Chicken parmesan has cemented itself as an Italian-American staple for a reason. It's easy enough for dinner on busy weeknights, but impressive enough to serve to company.

Traditional chicken Parmesan (aka chicken Parmigiano) is built on a crispy breaded cutlet, loaded with mozzarella or Parmesan cheese and Neapolitan tomato sauce, and served on a bed of spaghetti. But, pounding, dredging, breading, and frying that cutlet shapes up to be a lot of steps, especially for the modern (aka busy) home cook, who's just jazzed to be cooking at home tonight at all. Luckily, there's a hack to speed up your prep time: Save the pounding for the pros and swap your cutlet for chicken meatballs.

This chicken-Parm-meets-spaghetti-and-meatballs-hybrid is a playful reimagination of the classic comfort food — and it'll stop your kiddos from asking, "Pasta night, again?" (As if we'd ever complain about more pasta).