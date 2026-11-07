14 Popular American Fast Food Chains That Can't Be Found Outside The US

If you live in a large enough city, you might have hundreds of choices when you feel like going out for a quick bite to eat. Even small towns often have dozens of fast food chains to choose from. Really big chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, KFC, and Subway have locations all around the world and are immensely popular. However, plenty of other major fast food chains operate exclusively in the United States. Some of these have hundreds or even thousands of locations, but they don't exist beyond U.S. borders.

According to National Integrated Health Associates, the average American spends about $1,200 per year on fast food, and the U.S. fast food industry is worth $317.5 billion. With a market that large, there's plenty of room for fast food chains to thrive without expanding internationally. There's also a lot of room for variety, especially since tastes can change drastically from region to region. That's how you can have a regional favorite like Runza, an iconic stuffed sandwich chain in the Midwest that's been around since 1949, while much of the rest of the country hasn't heard of it at all.

A few of these chains have tried to expand beyond U.S. borders in the past but, for whatever reason, those expansions didn't last, and now they're all back stateside again. If you've ever wondered what unique tastes you're enjoying that international diners aren't experiencing, wonder no more. We found 14 of the most popular fast food chains that can only be found on American soil.