14 Popular American Fast Food Chains That Can't Be Found Outside The US
If you live in a large enough city, you might have hundreds of choices when you feel like going out for a quick bite to eat. Even small towns often have dozens of fast food chains to choose from. Really big chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, KFC, and Subway have locations all around the world and are immensely popular. However, plenty of other major fast food chains operate exclusively in the United States. Some of these have hundreds or even thousands of locations, but they don't exist beyond U.S. borders.
According to National Integrated Health Associates, the average American spends about $1,200 per year on fast food, and the U.S. fast food industry is worth $317.5 billion. With a market that large, there's plenty of room for fast food chains to thrive without expanding internationally. There's also a lot of room for variety, especially since tastes can change drastically from region to region. That's how you can have a regional favorite like Runza, an iconic stuffed sandwich chain in the Midwest that's been around since 1949, while much of the rest of the country hasn't heard of it at all.
A few of these chains have tried to expand beyond U.S. borders in the past but, for whatever reason, those expansions didn't last, and now they're all back stateside again. If you've ever wondered what unique tastes you're enjoying that international diners aren't experiencing, wonder no more. We found 14 of the most popular fast food chains that can only be found on American soil.
In-N-Out
In-N-Out has become an iconic California burger chain. Tourist site Visit California even published a list of reasons for visitors to hit up the chain when they come to the state. You can actually find it in 10 states, but nearly 300 of its locations are in California. There are 43 locations in Texas and another 41 in Arizona, with Washington featuring the fewest In-N-Out locations, with only two restaurants. And if you're planning a trip as a first-time customer, there are a few unwritten rules you should know before you visit In-N-Out.
Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In operates in 47 different states. Despite not being an international chain, it has a staggering number of locations totalling well over 3,300, with over 800 in Texas alone, another 190 in Arkansas, and just one in Wisconsin. Sonic is keeping the drive-in experience alive while also becoming known for its famous drink customizations. Yes, it sells burgers and fries and all that, but with multiple flavors and add-ins available, Sonic advertises that there are over 1 million potential drink combinations you could come up with.
Whataburger
Like Sonic Drive-In, Whataburger is another chain with a dominant presence in Texas. There are nearly 800 locations in the Lone Star State, and more are spread across 16 other states, for a nationwide total of over 1,200. The first Whataburger opened in 1950, and for a long time it was a bit of a low-key franchise that few outside of the state knew about. That changed in 2020 when the chain announced some aggressive expansion plans. That's why you've probably seen Whataburger popping up in more places in the last few years, though it still remains only in the U.S.
White Castle
Few burger places are as famous as White Castle. Its featured position in the comedy "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" certainly helped cement its place in pop culture. It's also one of the oldest chains in America, dating back to 1921, well before McDonald's and Burger King came to be. White Castle has changed a lot since that time, especially in terms of prices. Burgers were just 5 cents back then. At its peak around 20 years ago, White Castle had about 400 locations, and today there are 340, mostly in the Midwest.
Checkers & Rally's
These days, there isn't much of a difference between Checkers and Rally's. The two were separate chains in the 1980s and early 1990s, both built around the drive-thru experience, before they merged in 1999. Today there are over 730 Checkers/Rally's locations across the United States. There were efforts toward international expansion back in the day, with Checkers locations in the West Bank and Mexico, but those spots didn't last long, and the restaurant has since focused solely on expansion at home.
Zaxby's
There are a lot of fast food chicken places vying for the top spot that was once solely occupied by KFC, and Zaxby's has been making big strides over the last couple of years. Zaxby's is known for its phenomenal chicken fingers, and the chain surpassed 1,000 locations in 2026. About half of the locations are spread between Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, with plans to move into states like New Mexico and even Anchorage. But for now, there's no evidence of plans to move beyond U.S. borders.
Culver's
Culver's is based in Wisconsin but has expanded to 25 other states, with over 1,000 individual locations nationwide. The chain has a major presence throughout the Midwest, with spots extending farther south as well. Known for its cheese curds and ButterBurgers, Culver's is frequently cited online as one of the best burger places. We think it outshines Five Guys and Shake Shack in many ways. In a 2026 survey from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Culver's tied with Burger King for the top-rated burger chain in America.
Krystal
Elvis Presley's favorite burger place was Krystal, and you can still eat like the King today at over 200 locations, mostly throughout the American South. The majority of Krystal restaurants are in Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama, but you'll find them in nine other states, including one in New Jersey. Krystal has long been viewed as a White Castle knockoff, offering a similar menu. The chain was founded over a decade later, however, and has never been affiliated with White Castle. Krystal currently operates only in the continental United States, though it had a Puerto Rico location that has since closed.
Cook Out
Cook Out has about 381 locations, more than half of which are located in the Carolinas. It's known as a place where you can get a good meal for a good price. The chain is famous for its barbecue-style cooking, extensive milkshake selection, and huge combo trays. "It's unedited, unrefined, and unbelievably popular with everyone," Vice wrote of Cook Out back in 2018, noting that for many North Carolina natives, it's the cool place to be on a Friday or Saturday night.
Braum's
The roots of Braum's date back to 1933, when the family business began with a butter processing plant, and the first restaurant location opened in 1968. Like Dairy Queen, it's known for its ice cream, but has an extensive fast food menu as well that includes hamburgers, chicken, fries, and breakfast. Today it has more than 300 locations across five states, and many fans feel Braum's chicken fingers are even better than those from chains like Raising Cane's. Unlike your average fast food place, Braum's also has a market, so you can buy fresh produce, meat, and baked goods there, too.
Taco John's
In the fast food taco world, Taco Bell is the undisputed champion. Del Taco has a respectable showing, but Taco John's is not to be overlooked. Today, the chain has over 300 locations in 22 states, and it started as a simple Wyoming taco stand back in 1969. It also takes credit for popularizing the concept of Taco Tuesday.
The menu includes standard fast food taco fare, such as hard shell and soft shell tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. It also offers a full breakfast menu, taco burgers, and chicken tenders.
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick has carved a niche for itself as one of the most unique fast food concepts in America. No burgers, no tacos, no fried chicken, just a lot of chicken salad. It's grown to more than 350 locations in 27 states. Customers can choose from more than a dozen flavors, including Fancy Nancy, made with apples, grapes, and pecans, and Sassy Scotty, which combines bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. The chain also offers pimento cheese, salads, soups, mac and cheese, and desserts. While it continues to expand domestically, it has not announced plans to go international.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Though few people know it, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is one of the most widespread fast food brands in America. In fact, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is available at over 3,600 locations, outpacing Chick-Fil-A's 3,287 restaurants and even KFC's 3,523 spots, per QSR. Instead of operating traditional standalone restaurants, Krispy Krunchy Chicken licenses its brand to independent operators, who sell the chicken through convenience stores and gas stations. The company briefly franchised in Mexico, but has since closed those locations.
CAVA
The concept of CAVA is similar to Chipotle, but with Mediterranean food instead of Mexican-inspired fare. The chain grew to 500 locations in 2026, with plans to double that by 2032. The menu features rice bowls and salad bowls, pita wraps, and sides. As with Chipotle, customers can customize their bowls and pitas with dozens of toppings and sauces. The company's brass discussed the potential of going international in the future, but so far the focus remains on domestic expansion.