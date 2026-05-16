Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting In-N-Out

Loyal In-N-Out patrons tend to have a go-to order. They know what they want after trial and error and visiting dozens, if not hundreds, of times; they'll even wait in a line for a new local restaurant near them for 14 hours just to get a bite to eat. But what if you've never visited before? You might be feeling overwhelmed by what everyone says, attempting to figure out what to order, and generally feeling out of the loop.

We'll give you a handful of insights on some unwritten rules you should know before you head to In-N-Out for the first time. These will shine a light onto what to expect and how to make the most of your experience, particularly if you don't have one locally and you're trying to ensure the best results during your first (and potentially only) visit. After all, sometimes people travel a long way to visit the fast food restaurant. But whether it's a one-time trip or you plan to become a future regular, consider these hidden rules.