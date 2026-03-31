Why In-N-Out Keeps Asking Customers This One Question

Some might argue that In-N-Out is America's best burger chain, and the West Coast staple has its systems down to a science. Some employees on Reddit have estimated that their stores sell at least 2,000 burgers per day, sometimes up to 3,000 on the weekends. With that many orders going through the doors (or out the drive-thru window) you know that employees must have an efficient workflow. To ensure this, there is one question that you'll most certainly be asked in the drive-thru line that might be a bit confusing to newcomers, but the answer given has a real effect on how your order will be packaged.

As one customer pointed out in the In-N-Out subreddit, they were surprised when asked by an employee whether they would be eating in their car or not while ordering in the drive-thru lane. Unfortunately for the customer (who had actually planned on bringing their large order home), they were served items in a ready-to-eat format, signalling that they should have requested their order "to-go". While eating in the car might not be the most glamorous dining situation, it's incredibly common for In-N-Out customers, so much so that it's a standard question asked when ordering from the drive-thru line. Another Reddit user, who is also an In-N-Out employee, responded by saying that the question is "a script," adding, "I ask the question for every person no matter what."