The In-N-Out Order That's Making Onion Haters Change Their Tune

Let's face it, onions aren't for everyone. They can be a bit sharp and pungent and might leave you with an overpowering aftertaste, alongside their lingering aroma. Maybe that's why In-N-Out usually asks if you want them or not, unless you specify first. The fast food chain lets you fully customize your burger, whether you want it plain, with chopped chilis, or mustard fried. And when it comes to onions, there's one way to order them that's even won over haters: You have to get them grilled. The standard is whole raw onions, but you can also ask for them grilled (whole, chopped, or both). You can even request a light or extra portion depending on your taste.

If you're wondering what makes grilled onions top-tier, grilling completely changes the flavor and texture, mellowing out the crisp zing in favor of a sweeter, more caramelized note, especially if you use the best type of onions for grilling (Vidalia and the Texas 1015s, FYI). You won't get that fresh crunch of raw onions, of course. Instead, they're more tender, juicy, and savory. Chopped grilled onions cover the patty more evenly too, giving you that soft sweetness in every single bite. Whole onions are a bit soft on the outside and firmer on the inside, so you can better taste the texture of the onion compared to chopped grilled onions, which blend into the sauce and patty.