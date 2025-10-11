The In-N-Out Order That's Making Onion Haters Change Their Tune
Let's face it, onions aren't for everyone. They can be a bit sharp and pungent and might leave you with an overpowering aftertaste, alongside their lingering aroma. Maybe that's why In-N-Out usually asks if you want them or not, unless you specify first. The fast food chain lets you fully customize your burger, whether you want it plain, with chopped chilis, or mustard fried. And when it comes to onions, there's one way to order them that's even won over haters: You have to get them grilled. The standard is whole raw onions, but you can also ask for them grilled (whole, chopped, or both). You can even request a light or extra portion depending on your taste.
If you're wondering what makes grilled onions top-tier, grilling completely changes the flavor and texture, mellowing out the crisp zing in favor of a sweeter, more caramelized note, especially if you use the best type of onions for grilling (Vidalia and the Texas 1015s, FYI). You won't get that fresh crunch of raw onions, of course. Instead, they're more tender, juicy, and savory. Chopped grilled onions cover the patty more evenly too, giving you that soft sweetness in every single bite. Whole onions are a bit soft on the outside and firmer on the inside, so you can better taste the texture of the onion compared to chopped grilled onions, which blend into the sauce and patty.
Getting creative with the onions at In-N-Out
Even with In-N-Out's small menu and limited ingredients, you can still get creative with onions, especially if you know what to order. The chain's secret menu is a list of off-menu combinations that regulars swear by, and grilled onions show up in many of them. For instance, the iconic Animal-Style fries and burgers are some of the most popular secret menu items at In-N-Out, and both come loaded with chopped grilled onions. Still can't get enough? Why not replace the buns with whole grilled onions? For this secret menu item, order your burger "onion-wrapped." This option also works if you're looking to avoid gluten or high-carb items.
And, if you're a vegetarian, grilled onions can level up your grilled cheese order too. Simply order yours animal-style with extra grilled onions. This gives you a melty, tangy, and more satisfying sandwich that feels almost as hearty as a burger. If you're going keto, order the Flying Dutchman or Protein Style burgers with grilled onions to reduce the carb content while still retaining all of the flavor. Onions may be divisive, but In-N-Out has a way of turning skeptics into fans.