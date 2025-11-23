14 Of The Best Drink Customizations To Order At Sonic

If you've ever taken a trip to Sonic, you know that the menu is never-ending. From delicious breakfast items to top-notch burgers and everything in between, almost anyone can find something they'd enjoy. One of the most popular things to get at Sonic, however, isn't the food — it's actually the drinks. With a large number of categories, like sodas, slushes, coffee, tea, lemonades, and more, there are plenty of options to quench your thirst.

Beyond the drink items listed on the menu, Sonic also allows customers to customize drinks with around 30 various add-ins, of which you can add to any drink that you choose. These add-ins range from things like fruit flavoring, sweeteners, creams, candy pieces, and even ice cream. By doing this, you can completely alter the taste of your beverage and create something completely exciting and new.

I've compiled a list of 14 various customizations and made sure to cover different flavor palates and styles of drinks. With the help of various friends who frequent Sonic often, added with my own Sonic favorites, this list ended up being a comprehensive and delicious list of some of the best drink options out there. So, hop in your car and head to Sonic for some exciting new drink combinations.