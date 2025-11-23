14 Of The Best Drink Customizations To Order At Sonic
If you've ever taken a trip to Sonic, you know that the menu is never-ending. From delicious breakfast items to top-notch burgers and everything in between, almost anyone can find something they'd enjoy. One of the most popular things to get at Sonic, however, isn't the food — it's actually the drinks. With a large number of categories, like sodas, slushes, coffee, tea, lemonades, and more, there are plenty of options to quench your thirst.
Beyond the drink items listed on the menu, Sonic also allows customers to customize drinks with around 30 various add-ins, of which you can add to any drink that you choose. These add-ins range from things like fruit flavoring, sweeteners, creams, candy pieces, and even ice cream. By doing this, you can completely alter the taste of your beverage and create something completely exciting and new.
I've compiled a list of 14 various customizations and made sure to cover different flavor palates and styles of drinks. With the help of various friends who frequent Sonic often, added with my own Sonic favorites, this list ended up being a comprehensive and delicious list of some of the best drink options out there. So, hop in your car and head to Sonic for some exciting new drink combinations.
Sprite, sweet cream, strawberry pieces, coconut syrup
Sprite is the perfect type of soda to seamlessly mix with a variety of flavors. For this drink, you're going to want to ask for a Sprite with sweet cream, strawberry pieces, and coconut syrup added into it. This unique flavor customization creates a perfect light soda. My personal favorite ingredient in this mixture is the coconut flavor, which particularly shines through with a refreshing and light flavor profile.
I would rate this about a five out of 10 on the sweet scale. The sweet cream adds a bit more sugar to the mixture; however, it's more the creamy aspect of that ingredient that brings the drink to the next level. Then, when you get chunks of the strawberry pieces with each sip, it's like a satisfying surprise. All together, these flavors create a drink that is light, tasty, and perfect to pair with most food options on the menu.
Coke, chocolate, sweet cream
Adding chocolate syrup to a Coca-Cola was not something I thought I'd ever do; however, I was more than pleasantly surprised with the outcome. This was a drink concoction that multiple friends told me that I had to try, and it's simply a Coke with chocolate and sweet cream added to it. With Coke's distinct flavoring of slightly spicy and citrusy notes, the added richness from the chocolate actually adds a level of pizazz that I didn't know the soda needed.
With my first sip, I thought that the drink tasted like a Coca-Cola cake, which, believe it or not, is a popular recipe that originated in the Southern United States. Somehow, the sweet and decadent flavors of the chocolate syrup complement the classic Coke taste, creating an oddly delicious drink. With the sweet cream added as well, it helps to add a smoother mouthfeel and creamier sensation, ultimately making this drink the perfect option for a dessert to go with your meal.
Dr Pepper, sweet cream, cherry flavor, twisted lime syrup, cranberry flavor
While Dr Pepper on its own is very flavorful, adding various flavors into the mixture completely changes the entire drinking experience. This concoction is made with a base of Dr Pepper, sweet cream, and then cherry, lime, and cranberry flavors. This is a great type of drink for someone who enjoys a flavor-bursting, intense soda — something that will shock your taste buds with each sip.
This drink concoction is very citrus-forward, as the lime shines through strongly. Then, the slightly sour characteristics from the cherry and cranberry create an extra mouth-puckering bite. Bringing all of the strong flavors harmoniously together, the sweet cream is necessary to make the drink work. It adds a much-needed sweetness and soft creamy texture, which also allows you to enjoy the strong flavors of each add-in much more.
Dr Pepper, pickle flavoring, real pickles
For people who are way more into savory things than sweet, this drink customization is for you. All you're going to need to do is order a Dr Pepper with pickles, and many Sonic locations also have a pickle flavor option. While you won't find it if you order it online, you can most likely get it when you order in person at the drive-in.
Dr Pepper itself is filled with many different flavors, like hints of cherry, vanilla, licorice, clove, vanilla, and caramel. When the pickle flavoring and real pickles are added to it, it cuts through the sweetness of the soda itself and leaves you with a deliciously salty beverage. If you've ever had pickle-flavored potato chips, this drink tastes just like them. I am someone who thoroughly enjoys eating pickles by themselves, pickle brine martinis, and pickled flavored chips — so this soda was right up my alley! If you enjoy those things as well, you're going to love this customization.
Sprite, twisted lime syrup, sweet cream, and vanilla flavor
For a fun-looking, bright green soda, all you need to do is add twisted lime syrup to a Sprite. To make it intensely delectable, you'll want to add sweet cream and vanilla flavor to the mixture as well. The twisted lime syrup at Sonic is strong and intense, with a citrus zing that cuts through many types of flavors. With the sweetness from both the vanilla and sweet cream added into it as well, it helps to mellow out the lime flavoring just a bit. This creates a well-rounded, sugary, and citrusy beverage.
On the sweet scale, I'd give this soda a six out of 10. I think it would pair perfectly with saltier foods like the Sonic french fries or burger. It serves as a solid thirst quencher, is sugary and chug-worthy, and is one of the most satisfying drinks on this list.
Iced coffee, bourbon caramel flavor, vanilla soft serve
Two well-loved coffee items at Sonic are the Coffee Chiller and the Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee. To mix the two drinks together, all you need to do is order an iced coffee, vanilla soft serve, and bourbon caramel flavor and ask for them to be blended together like a Chiller. The consistency of this drink is almost like a milkshake; however, it's not as thick and creamy. Instead, the coffee base holds strong, and the vanilla soft serve blends in seamlessly to create a creamier, sweeter mixture.
The true star of this customization is the bourbon caramel. This flavoring is extremely complex, making the beverage taste a bit more fancy and upscale. There are notes of oak, nutmeg, and cinnamon that shine through the coffee, plus a deep richness that resembles the taste of actual alcoholic bourbon. While this is non-alcoholic, Sonic tricks the taste buds with this flavoring. I thought this drink was absolutely amazing, and it ended up being my favorite drink out of all 14 on this list.
Peach Slush, dragon fruit syrup, and sweet cream
For a 10 out of 10 sweetness level option, you should order the Peach Slush with dragon fruit flavoring and sweet cream. It creates a beautifully bright pink drink, and bursts with sweetness and unique flavor. The dragon fruit flavoring itself has a mixture of tangy and sweet notes, and the Peach Slush has a very pure sugary-peach flavor. Together, the two profiles create a very tropical-flavored beverage, perfect for a summer day.
With the addition of sweet cream, the beverage has a creamy and soft texture that brings the entire mixture to a whole new level. It actually ended up tasting a bit like pink cotton candy, with a delicate, sweet, and joyful flavor. Since this drink is so saccharine, I recommend pairing it with a savory food item.
Make It Dirty Blue Raspberry Slush
You can opt to make any drink at Sonic "dirty," which means that the drink is made with sweet cream, coconut syrup, and lime. I personally think the best option to make dirty is the Blue Raspberry Slush. This ended up being a complete flavor explosion in my mouth in the best possible way. By itself, the Blue Raspberry Slush is sweet and tangy, and has an incredibly fun, bright blue color to it. When it's made dirty, however, the flavor is amped up a few notches.
When lime is added, the tanginess of the beverage is amplified. The coconut syrup, however, adds an entirely new flavor profile to the mixture. It juxtaposes the blue raspberry and lime, adding a sweeter and lighter character. Lastly, the sweet cream provides even more sweetness, plus a creamy texture that bridges the gap between the tangy blue raspberry and lime and the light and toasty coconut.
Blue Coconut Slush with vanilla ice cream blended
This is one of the best fast food drinks that I've ever tasted. While it's simple, many people might not think to mix ice cream with a slush at Sonic. All you have to do is ask for the Blue Coconut Slush with vanilla ice cream blended into the mixture. By itself, the Slush is equal parts tangy and sweet. When the ice cream is added, however, it becomes a lot sweeter. The concoction is creamy, enjoyable, and sugary, but that's not all.
My favorite surprise of this customization was that the tanginess from the Blue Coconut Slush powers through the thick sweetness of the ice cream, and lands itself a starring moment as the aftertaste to the drink. This beverage would serve as a delicious dessert during a hot summer day, as it's extremely refreshing and flavorful.
Mango Slush, Nerds candy, Make It Dirty
If you have an obsession with sour candy, this beverage is the perfect customization for you. Order the Mango Slush, Make It Dirty, and top it off with Nerds candy. On its own, the Mango Slush is a sweet and tangy sipper that has a tropical and classic flavor. By making it dirty, which adds coconut syrup, sweet cream, and lime, the flavor profile changes completely. It becomes a bit sweeter, while the lime creates an even bigger punch to the drink's boldness.
To top it all off, the Nerds add an extra sour and tart characteristic to the mixture. To me, the drink tasted like eating Sour Patch Kids. I found it incredibly satisfying and delicious; however, I definitely don't recommend taking big chugs of the drink at once. It paired well with french fries, where the sour sweetness washed down the greasy saltiness perfectly.
Cherry Slush, vanilla ice cream, Sprite
For another delicious twist on a Sonic slush, go ahead and order the Cherry Slush and add vanilla cream and Sprite. While I do love the Cherry Slush by itself, these two add-ins transform the drink to be something else. You can still enjoy the sweet and tart flavors coming from the cherry, but the vanilla ice cream weaves itself through the punchy flavor, adding a softer note to the mix.
Adding Sprite to the mixture creates an extra level of fizziness, bringing it to new heights. As you sip it, you'll first notice the vanilla cherry flavor working together in harmony, still flavorful, but softer than your average Cherry Slush. Then the Sprite layers itself underneath, leaving an extra bubbly sensation on your tongue.
Lemonade, blue coconut flavor, Blue Raspberry Flavor Bubbles
Sonic's lemonade can serve as a great base for a variety of beverage combinations, and this bright blue version has to be my favorite. Place your order for lemonade, blue coconut flavoring, and Blue Raspberry Flavor Bubbles. The Sonic lemonade has a citrusy, tart, and sweet base, and it isn't carbonated at all. The blue coconut flavor transforms the lemonade into a fun tropical sipper that would be incredibly satisfying to enjoy on the beach.
Paired with the citrus of the lemonade, this customization is one of the more sour, flavor-bursting options on this list. Lastly, the flavor bubbles top off the flavor explosion with physical flavor bursts in your mouth. As you sip the beverage, the flavor bubbles come through the straw, and you can pop them in your mouth. This is a great option for people who love complex, sour, and sweet drinks.
Limeade, jalapeños, real strawberries
Another great base option for your drink customizations at Sonic is its limeade. Unlike the lemonade, this base is carbonated, so it will feel more like a soda. It's sweet and tangy, and tastes like a Sprite with triple the amount of lime mixed in. The absolute best drink customization for the limeade, in my opinion, is adding jalapeños and real strawberries.
I'm a lover of spicy drinks, and this combination completely satisfied my spice craving. The light and sweet strawberries sprinkled throughout the beverage work in harmony with the jalapeño pieces. I thought that this actually tasted like a spicy strawberry margarita (without the alcohol, of course.) I enjoyed it immensely on its own; however, I did have a thought of ordering this customization the next time I'm craving a margarita. You could easily bring it home, add a shot or two of tequila, and enjoy a top-tier cocktail.
Unsweet iced tea, coconut syrup, vanilla flavor, sweet cream
If you want a caffeine kick but aren't in the mood for a coffee or soda, this combination could be a great option. It's a twist on the classic London Fog, and I think it's perfectly simple and delicious. Order unsweetened iced tea, coconut syrup, vanilla flavor, and sweet cream. The iced tea from Sonic is very strong, so you can still enjoy that pure earthy tea taste when these extra flavors are added.
In this mixture, the vanilla flavoring and sweet cream both add a smooth, sweet, and calming character to the drink. Even though the beverage is iced, it's very cozy. Then, the coconut syrup weaves an exciting twist that pairs perfectly with the base of the tea. All of these flavors work together to create a nicely blended creamy iced tea drink. I wouldn't say that it punches with flavor, like many of the choices on the list; however, it's incredibly enjoyable in its own way.
Methodology
To find the best drink customizations to order at Sonic, I performed my own personal crowd research. While I do visit Sonic often myself, I wanted to see what other people order as well. I spoke with five different friends who frequent Sonic often and asked for their favorite drink customizations. A few of their customizations overlapped, or were very close, with just a single ingredient that was different. I then went over to TikTok and searched to see what people online were ordering at Sonic. Before I visited Sonic myself to taste-test the beverages, I compiled a list of my own favorite drink customizations and then added in the other drinks that I found from friends and TikTok.
To keep the list well-rounded, I focused on trying a wide variety of options that had different liquid bases. Then, I made sure to have a range of sweet, sour, flavorful, and subdued drinks. I ordered each beverage and tasted them back to back, ensuring that I enjoyed each option. In the end, I came up with 14 drink customizations that I would order again and again.