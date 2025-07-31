The Nerds Candy Product That Essentially Saved The Company

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not so long ago, Nerds candy seemed like it might be on the way out. While there was no competitor in the bizarre category of candies that answered the question, "What would life be like if I could eat aquarium gravel?" the unique little brightly colored pebbles were simply not selling very well. But boy, how things have changed. In 2020, Nerds Gummy Clusters hit the market, and suddenly, Nerds were back on top, with sales increasing more than ten-fold in just a few years.

Nerds candy first hit the market in 1983 with two flavors of the crunchy sour pebbles packaged in a single cardboard carton, from which one could shake them into their hand to eat. The small size and irregular shapes of the candy created a perfect marketing strategy, with the Willy Wonka Candy Company slapping faces on adorable cartoon characters meant to resemble the candy (these same adorable characters appeared in CGI form in the Nerds 2024 Superbowl Commercial). This strategy worked for a time, and Nerds even won the Candy of the Year Award from the National Candy Wholesalers Association in 1985, but eventually, the candy fell out of style.

There were a few attempts to reignite Nerds candy through the years after control of the brand passed on to Nestlé. The Nerds Rope, a chewy, fruity candy rope coated with Nerds was introduced in 2001, and in 2018 Big Chewy Nerds were introduced. But neither of those innovative Nerds candies had quite what the brand needed. That next step would require some serious innovation.