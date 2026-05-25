White Castle Has Changed So Much Since 1921 — Here's How

The true pioneers of an industry don't always end up as the biggest names down the road, so some may not realize that White Castle basically invented fast food. While it is still a nationally known chain, White Castle was completely eclipsed by competitors like McDonald's, which now has almost 14,000 U.S. locations to White Castle's approximately 350 restaurants. But even though McDonald's perfected the fast food formula, White Castle was the influential restaurant chain that originated many of the concepts that define the industry. The brand has changed quite a bit in the last 105 years, but the seeds of this fast food staple have been there from the beginning.

The first White Castle was founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1921 by Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson, evolving from an earlier burger stand started by Anderson in 1916. It was at that stand that Anderson has created the most enduring thing about White Castle — the chain's famous "slider" burgers. The thin patties, cooked with onions, were a real innovation, as before then hamburgers had mostly been thicker, almost like meatballs, and the thin form made White Castle sliders easy to cook quickly.

At the time Anderson sold them for the still shocking price of only five cents apiece, which is the equivalent of around $1 today. The burgers were small even for the time, and Anderson encouraged folks to "buy 'em by the sack." The cheap, easy-to-eat sliders became a hit among Wichita factory workers. But White Castle would never have become what it is today without another innovation: modern branding.