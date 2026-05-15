I Tried And Ranked Every White Castle Slider
White Castle's original slider has been called the most influential burger in history. In a world that's overflowing with notable fast food hamburgers, it's not In-N-Out's Double-Double, Burger King's Whopper, or even McDonald's Big Mac that earns this distinction. It's the Castle's humble combination of buns, patty, and onions.
And the title really has nothing to do with the sandwich's size or even its taste. It's the fact that this tiny sandwich helped put hamburgers on the map as a mainstream American food. Founded in 1921 as what's widely considered the country's first fast food burger chain, White Castle was slinging these tiny burgers long before many of today's hamburger giants were even concepts scribbled on a napkin, and the fact that it's still serving essentially the same sliders is a testament how timeless the formula really is.
Unsurprisingly, that one little slider has since ballooned into an entire lineup. You can toss as many as you want into your White Castle to-go sack, and I recently made it my mission to try every slider currently on the menu. I wanted to see how the original fared next to newer models. I ranked each one based on overall flavor, ingredient combinations, and just how satisfying and complete it felt. Here's the full slider hierarchy.
14. Bun, Egg and Cheese Slider
White Castle is one of fast food restaurants that serves breakfast all day. It's not limited to just a few fleeting hours in the morning. So, that means you can add a bun, egg, and cheese to your sack right alongside an original slider, any time you please.
This is the simplest kind of breakfast sammie served at the chain, out of a lineup of three other sliders and toast sandwiches. It was also the least appealing. It's not necessarily bad, just small and bland. As the name would suggest, it's made up of a White Castle slider bun, a freshly cracked egg, and a slice of American cheese — though you can also upgrade to cheddar or jalapeño-flavored cheese. It was very smooshed down, and the greasy egg carried most of the flavor. It almost tasted like a fried egg but cooked to a sturdy over hard. Even with a cap of melted American, it didn't stand out to me — certainly not among a lineup of meaty sliders.
13. Surf and Turf Slider
The Surf and Turf lands at the exact opposite end of the size spectrum from the bun, egg, and cheese. It's the largest slider you can order. And if it sounds or looks familiar, you may be remembering McDonald's Land, Air, and Sea viral secret menu hack. This White Castle version is similar, but it sits proudly on the main menu, and instead of beef patties, chicken, and fish, this one is only focused on beef and fish.
Two of the chain's beef patties, dressed in onions and melted American cheese, meet a fried filet of Alaskan pollock. It also follows the Big Mac's lead by throwing a third bun into the middle. With all of these components, it has more intrigue than the egg and cheese, but I don't think these flavors work particularly well together. The onion bits seem to clash with the crunchy and oily pollock, and the fish is just generally off-putting. It's hard to even notice or taste the beef patties under its weight.
I honestly think a chicken patty would have been a better fit than the fish. But I guess that would be more ranch and roost than surf and turf, wouldn't it?
12. Panko Fish Slider
Of course, the panko fish filet also gets a chance to swim on its own in a separate slider. But it still sinks to the bottom of my list.
Even without the onions crowding its flavor profile, the pollock itself simply doesn't hit the spot. It feels like it was overcooked, so it's greasy, extra crispy, and leaves you with a bitter tang in your mouth, presumably from the oil. The center has a very mild fish taste, but it's also very dry and lacks that flakiness you would want in a fish filet.
The American cheese both helps and sabotages at the same time. While its meltingness is nice, it doesn't feel like a natural fit for the fish. I also realized that I forgot to request tartar sauce. Normally, I'm on board for adding any kind of sauce to a sandwich or slider, especially if it's dry like this one. However, from past visits, I recall White Castle's tartar sauce being nothing more than a glorified sweet mayonnaise, so I'm not sure if it would have helped in this case.
11. Chicken Ring Slider
Normally, you will find Chicken Rings among fries, cheese sticks, and Fish Nibblers on White Castle's sides menu. But it appears they've also rolled their way onto a slider, joined by a slice of American cheese on a petite bun.
If you're unfamiliar with the rings, they're exactly what they sound like: A breaded hoop filled with white meat chicken. They remind me of Burger King's Chicken Fries, but instead of a stick shape, these are shaped into rings. I like the idea here, and I think the rings would be satisfying on their own when dunked in a generous amount of ketchup or barbecue sauce. But when slapped on a slider with no condiments, they come off as incredibly dry. The chicken inside isn't particularly juicy, plus I didn't like that there was a hole left in the middle of the sandwich. Sliders are already small enough, and I would prefer them to be filled with as much meat as possible. So, while I would still take this over the chain's strange fish, I think the chicken rings are better left as a side.
10. Bacon Breakfast Slider
Where there's an egg and cheese, there's also a bacon, egg, and cheese not too far off. Having BEC in the morning is one of life's little pleasures — emphasis on the little part when eating at White Castle. But this particular sandwich isn't operating at peak BEC form. It shapes up to be a rather average rendition, mostly because of what's supposed to be the head hog: The bacon.
I counted two half slices of hickory-smoked bacon in between my bun and cheese-covered egg. It tasted artificially smoky, with a rubbery texture and an overall low-quality feel. Rather than helping balance things out, the bacon mostly just added greasiness to the already greasy egg.
To its credit, this slider is at least a small improvement over the plain egg and cheese. It's a bit more filling, and I suppose I'll take something overly greasy over something dry, like some sliders that ranked below. However, it doesn't make a great general impression. I'm just glad I took advantage of the all-day breakfast menu and didn't actually start my morning with this option.
9. Sausage Breakfast Slider
The SEC (sausage, egg, and cheese, that is) feels significantly heartier than the BEC. The egg seems larger, and even though the sausage patty is just as flat as the chain's beef patties, it makes for a much more filling sandwich.
That being said, I still have some notes. Greasiness is once again a problem, and the sausage could be better. Sure, it has some spice, but some parts are rubbery while others are gristly. I couldn't help but compare the entire sandwich to other fast food SECs, and it's not even in the same league as similar breakfast options you can find at Dunkin' Donuts or even Wendy's.
What White Castle really should do is bring back its Belgian waffle sausage sliders. Yes, they came with the same sausage patty, egg, and cheese, but it all tasted ten times better when pancaked between two sweet, supple waffles.
8. Original Slider
It's a classic, but we can do so much better. White Castle has been slinging these original sliders for almost a century, and the formula comes off a bit dated. They consist of just one steam-grilled beef patty, onions, and a singular pickle slice on a bun.
The original slider I received in my take-out bag looked far more compressed and sadder than others, and it felt like it was missing something. The beef patty is better than the chain's breakfast meats — as it should be, considering this is White Castle's flagship product — but paired with little more than onions, the whole thing still comes off bland. The zesty pickle at least helps cut through some of that monotony, but why stop at just one slice? I think three pickles would make the slider far more enticing. Additionally, a squirt of ketchup could bring the whole thing up a notch — apparently, that's how they do things on the East Coast.
As it stands, the slider is fine for a quick, nostalgic bite. But I'd probably need four of them (with a condiment upgrade) before I even began to feel satisfied.
7. Bacon Cheese Slider
With the addition of bacon and cheese, it's not surprising that this slider edges out the original, as the two ingredients are often the secret weapons of the burger world. But even with both in play, this slider doesn't fully live up to its potential.
It's really just the slice of American cheese that creates a more enjoyable eating experience. It becomes melted and gooey under the bun, working alongside the scraps of onion to breathe life into the thin beef patty. The bacon, meanwhile, still isn't doing it for me. Just like in the breakfast BEC, the hickory-smoked strips taste strangely smoky and overly salty, with a texture that feels slightly off. It left me yearning for a thick, crispy slice of oven-cooked bacon instead.
It's also important to point out that when this slider picked up bacon and cheese, it also kicked the pickle to the curb, which I was sad to see. Seriously, what's with White Castle being so stingy with pickles?
6. Bacon and Cheese Chicken Slider
That pesky bacon is back again, and I'm still not a big fan. However, it pairs a bit better alongside the chain's chicken patty – resembling a chicken club situation. I think the flavor upgrade has a lot to do with the size of the chicken. The patty is both thick and surprisingly wide, extending well beyond the edges of the slider bun. Because of that, you're getting bigger bites of chicken, which helps mask some of the bacon's inferior qualities.
The chicken patty is also pretty solid. It's crispy around the edges while still staying juicy in the center. Sure, it comes off a bit more chicken nugget-like than the sort of filet you'd find at a place like Chick-fil-A, but it still gets the job done. I also appreciated the sharper cheddar cheese flavor here instead of the usual American. It doesn't melt quite as nicely, but it gives the slider a slightly more elevated flavor overall. A worthy trade-off, I would say.
5. Cheese Slider
I would like to petition for this to be White Castle's centerpiece slider instead. Burgers practically beg to be blanketed in a gooey layer of cheese. To me, they don't feel complete without it, and that's exactly why I was immediately more drawn to this item.
You still have everything that's good about the original slider – the fluffy mini bun, the steam-grilled patty, the onions, and even the pickle. It's also not bogged down by botched bacon like the last two sandwiches were. Then, a creamy slice of American cheese swoops in to round it out and bind it all together. If you're looking for more flavor variety, you could opt for a cheddar slice or even a jalapeño slice for a touch of heat.
The flavors are definitely there with this cheesy slider. My only wish was that there was more meat. Again, the patty is small, and I would love to see a bump up in this department — at least to create a more balanced beef to bun ratio.
4. Crispy Chicken Slider
The Crispy Chicken slider keeps things simple. But it also does something that no other slider on the White Castle menu does: It automatically includes a condiment. Honeycomb mustard is slathered between the bun and the buttermilk-breaded white meat patty. Surprisingly, that's all there is to this sandwich.
So, how does it make it so far in the taste test with just two core components? Well, both components are well-executed. The chicken is as crispy as it promises, remaining moist in the center and featuring good flavor. At the same time, the honey mustard is a good blend of sweet and tangy flavors and enjoyable consistency — it reminded me of Wendy's honey mustard dipping sauce. I also appreciate this slider's uniqueness. You don't really see honey mustard drizzled directly onto fast food sandwiches all that often.
The chain actually revamped this sandwich back in June 2025, and it did a good job. There are only a few other sliders that offer more in terms of flavor and overall substance.
3. Original Breakfast Slider
If you're picking up a morning meal at the Castle, it has to be the Original Breakfast Slider. There's really no contest between it and the other breakfast sliders on the menu.
The sandwich marries the chain's Original with the egg and cheese option, and somehow, the combination of two mediocre builds makes for a properly balanced bite. Together, the beef patty and freshly cracked egg give the sandwich some respectable bulk. The onions help make the egg more appealing, while the slice of American cheese gives the beef patty a creamy, salty upgrade.
It may not be the healthiest way to start your morning, especially considering you would probably need at least two of these to feel full, but it hits the spot. In a way, it reminds me of something like Wendy's Breakfast Baconator — another iconic fast food burger turned breakfast. This is a great trend if you ask me. I'm just waiting for Burger King's breakfast sandwich built around the Whopper, or McDonald's Big Mac Patty Melt, ideally complete with a hash brown layer.
2. Chicken Fajita Slider
I had a chance to try the Chicken Fajita Slider when it first came out in April 2026, and I like it just as much now as I did then. It adds something new and spicy to the White Castle lineup.
It starts with that same crispy and generously sized chicken patty featured in the chain's other chicken sandwiches, all tucked inside the familiar slider bun. From there, it switches things up with toppings that go beyond White Castle's standard onions. You get a combination of grilled onions and bell peppers that give the sandwich its signature fajita feel. Then, the slider really kicks things up a notch with a green chili aioli and a slice of jalapeño-flavored cheese. The last time I ordered this sandwich, White Castle actually forgot the cheese entirely, but it was here this time around, and I can confirm it only adds to the slider's appeal.
The chicken gives it a solid juicy backbone to lean on, the veggies give it flair, and the combo of cheese and sauce provides a layer of creamy spice. Packing both heat and plenty of flavor, it was easily one of my favorites.
1. Double Cheese Slider
After many White Castle sliders with minimal meat, this one feels like you're getting the royal treatment. With two beef patties, there's finally enough beef to go around. It's almost made larger with the inclusion of three separate bun layers. As for garnishes, it brings back those familiar onions, two slices of American cheese (one for each patty), and mine included not just one but three pickles.
This slider resembles a Big Mac, but the flavor is closer to a classic McDonald's cheeseburger — without the ketchup and mustard, of course. Even without condiments, though, it has just enough flavor between the three toppings. Each one puts in an equal effort and helps to round out the beef rather than overwhelm it. Would I say no to a little squirt of ketchup? No, but it's not completely necessary.
This just feels like the most complete burger of the bunch, and I like that it still stays true to White Castle's roots. It's the original slider in its best and beefiest form.
Methodology
I ordered every single slider available at my local White Castle location in Columbus, Ohio. That included 10 standard sliders along with four breakfast sliders. I ordered each as is, without any customizations and was pleasantly surprised that everything came out right and was accounted for the first time. Not even a pickle was out of place.
As for the ranking, I looked at each sandwich objectively and got a feel for its overall quality, flavor, and execution. I looked for meat that tasted fresh and had good flavor, along with toppings that added to the experience. White Castle's onions may be iconic, but they aren't always enough to carry an entire burger. Additions like cheese and pickles definitely helped. Texture also played a major role. Dense and dry fish, for example, didn't make a great slider, while juicy chicken filets fared much better.
One thing that ended up mattering more than I expected was the ingredient quantity. Some sliders simply felt too bare-bones and not all that filling. I gravitated towards those with a bit more substance instead.