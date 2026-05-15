I Tried And Ranked Every White Castle Slider

White Castle's original slider has been called the most influential burger in history. In a world that's overflowing with notable fast food hamburgers, it's not In-N-Out's Double-Double, Burger King's Whopper, or even McDonald's Big Mac that earns this distinction. It's the Castle's humble combination of buns, patty, and onions.

And the title really has nothing to do with the sandwich's size or even its taste. It's the fact that this tiny sandwich helped put hamburgers on the map as a mainstream American food. Founded in 1921 as what's widely considered the country's first fast food burger chain, White Castle was slinging these tiny burgers long before many of today's hamburger giants were even concepts scribbled on a napkin, and the fact that it's still serving essentially the same sliders is a testament how timeless the formula really is.

Unsurprisingly, that one little slider has since ballooned into an entire lineup. You can toss as many as you want into your White Castle to-go sack, and I recently made it my mission to try every slider currently on the menu. I wanted to see how the original fared next to newer models. I ranked each one based on overall flavor, ingredient combinations, and just how satisfying and complete it felt. Here's the full slider hierarchy.