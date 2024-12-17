The Canned Shortcut You Need For Burger King-Style Chicken Fries

If you're a fan of fast food, then you know how disappointing it can be when your favorite menu item gets discontinued. This is something Burger King fans know all too well. Chicken fries have repeatedly been removed and placed back on the menu. Instead of wondering if this will happen again, fans have come up with creative ways to make Burger King-style chicken fries at home. One of those ways includes canned chicken. Despite popular belief, canned chicken is a great substitute for fresh chicken. Since it's already cooked, you eliminate hours of prep time because you no longer need to clean, cut, cook, and shred your chicken. Over time, it does lose flavor, but you can easily fix that with a few seasonings and herbs. Plus, canned chicken is extremely versatile and can be elevated in a multitude of ways.

Although Burger King's chicken fries are fried, you can use canned chicken to create a healthier version of this menu staple and cook them in an oven with only a few ingredients. The base for these chicken fries is the canned chicken, an egg for a binder, shredded cheese for additional flavor and texture, and any seasonings you want. Yes, you can use any canned chicken you like. Just know that some brands of canned chicken are better than others. Luckily this recipe is so simple and easy that it can be replicated in the air fryer as well.