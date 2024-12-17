The Canned Shortcut You Need For Burger King-Style Chicken Fries
If you're a fan of fast food, then you know how disappointing it can be when your favorite menu item gets discontinued. This is something Burger King fans know all too well. Chicken fries have repeatedly been removed and placed back on the menu. Instead of wondering if this will happen again, fans have come up with creative ways to make Burger King-style chicken fries at home. One of those ways includes canned chicken. Despite popular belief, canned chicken is a great substitute for fresh chicken. Since it's already cooked, you eliminate hours of prep time because you no longer need to clean, cut, cook, and shred your chicken. Over time, it does lose flavor, but you can easily fix that with a few seasonings and herbs. Plus, canned chicken is extremely versatile and can be elevated in a multitude of ways.
Although Burger King's chicken fries are fried, you can use canned chicken to create a healthier version of this menu staple and cook them in an oven with only a few ingredients. The base for these chicken fries is the canned chicken, an egg for a binder, shredded cheese for additional flavor and texture, and any seasonings you want. Yes, you can use any canned chicken you like. Just know that some brands of canned chicken are better than others. Luckily this recipe is so simple and easy that it can be replicated in the air fryer as well.
How to create chicken fries at home
Burger King's chicken fries are famously made with white meat, coated with a light, crispy breading, and perfectly seasoned with an array of spices and herbs. And in the summer of 2024, they experienced a spicy update when Burger King released its Fiery menu. You can take inspiration from either version of these fries.
For standard chicken fries, you'll need to mix your canned chicken with your other ingredients and mold the blend into a fry shape. You'll then bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes or until they're golden brown. If you're using an air fryer, cook them at the same temperature for about 10 to 12 minutes.
If you're looking for more crunch, you can use tempura batter or combine panko bread crumbs and flavored potato chips together to create a delicious outer layer. For a fiery take, you can use Flaming Hot Cheetos or any spicy chip for the batter or add hot sauce or chili oil to the egg wash. Some recipes don't include any seasonings, so feel free to add as much flavor as you want to your homemade chicken fries. Or add more cheese to the recipe for a satisfying cheese pull. Don't want to change the recipe? Then have fun creating your own dipping sauce.
That's the beauty of cooking: You can take inspiration from other recipes and create something that's perfect for your dietary needs. So, go enjoy your homemade baked or fried Burger King-style chicken fries.