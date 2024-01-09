15 Ways To Elevate Canned Chicken

Canned food has come a long way. The industrialization of food processing has allowed us to access more food outside of the growing season, preserve it for a longer period, and get it for a relatively low cost. But one canned food that has piqued our culinary interest and inspired numerous recipes is none other than canned chicken.

You should always have canned chicken in your pantry because of how versatile it is as an ingredient and how long it can stay on your shelf without going bad. The chicken breast is essentially cooked and stored in water, similar to canned tuna, so it retains its nutritional profile. Since it's pre-cooked, adding it to your favorite meals is relatively easy. You can even eat it straight from the can for a protein-dense snack.

Despite all the perks of convenience, canned chicken does come with some downsides. Like any canned food product, it will lose some of its texture and flavor with time. But, with a couple of simple, flavorful boosts and alterations to preparation methods, you can elevate this canned meat to all of its protein-rich glory.