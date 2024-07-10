Burger King Debuts Its Fiery Menu With 5 Spicy Items

Burger King's new Fiery Menu is proof of one thing in food right now: If you want people to come, make it spicy. Who knows whether it's "Hot Ones", the popularity of Asian-inspired flavors, or just people learning to love the burn, but customers can't get enough spice. Pop into a fast food spot in the last few years and you'll find ghost pepper wings and hot sauces galore. One of the top trends in desserts is the sweet-heat flavor combo, and Hollywood even made a movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos. It's enough to wonder when the hot and spicy trend will slow down. Well, the answer seems be not anytime soon, because Burger King is launching one of the biggest spicy menus we've seen so far, with five new items for all the fire-lovers out there.

Debuting on July 18, the Burger King Fiery Menu is built on a unique gimmick in which the five new items each represent five different levels of heat, according to a press release from the company. The menu includes a new Whopper and Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Fries, new Mozzarella Fries, and even a spicy drink. Burger King North America's CMO Pat O'Toole says, "We know that our guests crave spice packed full of flavor when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody." And to top it all off, Burger King will now be offering Hidden Valley Ranch as a dipping sauce alongside the Fiery Chicken Fries and Mozzarella Fries.