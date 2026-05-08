This Regional Ice Cream Chain Also Has Chicken Strips That Fans Say Rival Raising Cane's
For folks who grew up in a very specific part of the country, Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store has a special place in their hearts. The regional chain has inspired a quiet kind of cult loyalty for its old-school dairy roots, but its offerings go far beyond just ice cream. One staple menu item that has earned some serious buzz online is the chicken strips, which some fans say are even better than the famously craveable Raising Cane's chicken.
Braum's can trace its roots back to 1968, when founder Bill Braum decided to turn his family's history as small dairy farmers into an ice cream storefront based in Oklahoma City. Ten years later, they decided to add a bakery, selling freshly baked buns, bread, and cookies along with dairy products created from their private herd. If you've never heard of Braum's, it's probably because the chain has a pretty limited geography due to its mandate for all locations to be within roughly 300 miles of its Oklahoma processing facility.
It's no surprise that the chain has an incredible array of dairy products, and we happened to rank a mere 25 of Braum's ice cream flavors — and there's more than 100 to choose from. But despite its dairy-forward identity, Braum's chicken strips have become a standout. Long known for its burgers and fresh market, the chain's 100% all-white meat breaded chicken strips pleasantly surprise first-time visitors. Served with both its signature gravy and fan-favorite Braum's sauce, customers rave about the strips online.
Braum's is a regional favorite with a surprisingly varied menu
In a review for Business Insider, a writer was surprised to find the chicken strips were better than she expected: "Braum's strips were crispy on the outside, yet still soft inside. I also appreciated that they weren't overly salty — just the right amount. For me, they rivaled Chick-fil-A's." Folks on TikTok agree, too. In one mukbang video caption, a TikToker writes: "I was craving Raising Cane's but we don't have one near me, but we do have a Braum's and not only is their chicken strip dinner delicious, the Braum's sauce is basically identical to Cane's sauce." Another Braum's fan on TikTok chimed in to note: "Pros: super juicy chicken, very crunchy, the sauce tastes pretty good."
In a Reddit post debating the best fast food chicken tenders, one user noted, "My favorite are from Braum's. Reminds me of the old Arby's chicken fingers." In another Reddit forum, a user noted: "Their ice creams and shakes [and] chicken are their best menu items by far!" Unfortunately, because of Braum's limited locations, Tasting Table wasn't able to include them in its ranking of fast food chicken tenders, where Raising Cane's chicken fingers came in at a respectable second place.
Chicken strips may not be the headlining feature at Braum's, but they're certainly a hidden gem that deserves a shout-out. It's why those who grew up with the regional chain love and respect it for being far more than just an ice cream shop.