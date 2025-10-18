What Makes Raising Cane's Famously Craveable Chicken So Good

The world can't get enough of chicken. According to World Population Review, Americans alone eat 53.5 kilograms of chicken per capita. That's just under 118 pounds. Chicken surpassed beef as the most plentiful meat available in America back in 2010 and has remained above everything else ever since, according to the USDA. When you're looking for a quick fix, nearly every fast food chain offers chicken on the menu, and then there are places like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes that serve it exclusively. So, how does any chicken place set itself apart? How do you stand out in a crowd? If you're Raising Cane's, you focus on making sure you have the exact right, high-quality cut from the right kinds of chicken.

Mashed interviewed Raising Cane's co-founder, Todd Graves, about what makes their chicken so craveable, and his answer was all about quality. "Our chicken fingers are the highest quality. It's breast tenderloins — it's not cut strips," Graves says. It's a small but important distinction. Tenderloins, which are smaller muscles located beneath the chicken breast right against the ribs, are not as robust as a full chicken breast. They're used for chicken tenders (hence the name) because they're the perfect size already, and they cook fast.

"I like to get the right size bird. It's around a two-ounce tender, and it gets down to a lot of specifics on breeds and all that good stuff, just to have the best, most flavorful chicken," Graves continues, which speaks to consistency with the product. Chicken breasts can come in a range of sizes that would need to be trimmed down. Choosing consistent tenderloins gives Raising Cane's a reliable and delicious result every time.