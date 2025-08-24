The Company Behind Raising Cane's Iconic Toast

You probably know and love Raising Cane's for its iconic chicken fingers and bright red decor, but the chain's Texas Toast is a fairly strong contender for most popular item at the restaurant. Many customers use the toast to sop up the savory goodness of Cane's Sauce (here's what makes Raising Cane's chicken sauce taste so good), but others simply enjoy pulling it apart into bite-sized pieces once they've finished the rest of their meal. You might find dozens of copycat recipes out there about how to mimic this soft, buttery toast, but you can skip all that hard work and go straight to the source, bypassing Raising Cane's entirely.

Supposedly, Raising Cane's Texas Toast is made by Klosterman Baking Company, a business that specializes in artisan breads and other grain-based products. Raising Cane's specifically uses Klosterman's BBQ Sesame Bread, according to a former employee on Reddit. A peek at the bakery's website shows a loaf that looks similar to the kind at Raising Cane's, with the same domed rectangular shape, sesame seed-encrusted top, and a description that calls the loaf "Texas Toast." To bring the bread up to Raising Cane's standard, the former employee explained that workers would lather the toast in garlic butter and grill it until golden brown. Copycat recipes confirm that the use of garlic butter is part of the Texas Toast's charm (here's an explanation of what Texas Toast actually is).