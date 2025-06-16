Elvis Presley's Favorite Fast Food Burger Is Still Available Today

Elvis gravitated (gyrated, even) towards comfort foods because it was a taste of home to him while he was on the road, making movies, or stationed in Germany with the Army. At Graceland, the kitchen was always stocked with essentials like mashed potatoes, meatloaf, fried chicken, and bacon, reflecting his devotion to the hearty, flavorful dishes his mother made for him. He often craved meals that were unapologetically indulgent — even Elvis Presley's last meal was a treat: cookies and ice cream. But out of all his favorite foods and drinks, sandwiches reigned supreme. His longtime cook, Mary Jenkins Langston, made him many of those famous peanut butter and banana sandwiches — often fried — but that was just one of his go-tos.

If he liked a particular dish, he would request it repeatedly. Late-night indulgences were normal. He once took his private jet from Graceland to Denver for a Fool's Gold Loaf, a massive sandwich. The recipe for it includes a full jar of peanut butter, a full jar of jelly, a pound of bacon, and an entire loaf of Italian bread. And when it came to hamburgers, another sandwich Elvis loved, he had a clear favorite. It wasn't fancy, and it wasn't big. Elvis's favorite burger was from a humble, Southern fast-food staple called Krystal. Krystal's burgers are a bit like their predecessor, White Castle burgers, which are also cute and little — and sold by the sackful. While both are similar, there are about 10 differences between White Castle and Elvis' favorite, Krystals (That's what everyone in the South calls them).