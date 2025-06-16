Elvis Presley's Favorite Fast Food Burger Is Still Available Today
Elvis gravitated (gyrated, even) towards comfort foods because it was a taste of home to him while he was on the road, making movies, or stationed in Germany with the Army. At Graceland, the kitchen was always stocked with essentials like mashed potatoes, meatloaf, fried chicken, and bacon, reflecting his devotion to the hearty, flavorful dishes his mother made for him. He often craved meals that were unapologetically indulgent — even Elvis Presley's last meal was a treat: cookies and ice cream. But out of all his favorite foods and drinks, sandwiches reigned supreme. His longtime cook, Mary Jenkins Langston, made him many of those famous peanut butter and banana sandwiches — often fried — but that was just one of his go-tos.
If he liked a particular dish, he would request it repeatedly. Late-night indulgences were normal. He once took his private jet from Graceland to Denver for a Fool's Gold Loaf, a massive sandwich. The recipe for it includes a full jar of peanut butter, a full jar of jelly, a pound of bacon, and an entire loaf of Italian bread. And when it came to hamburgers, another sandwich Elvis loved, he had a clear favorite. It wasn't fancy, and it wasn't big. Elvis's favorite burger was from a humble, Southern fast-food staple called Krystal. Krystal's burgers are a bit like their predecessor, White Castle burgers, which are also cute and little — and sold by the sackful. While both are similar, there are about 10 differences between White Castle and Elvis' favorite, Krystals (That's what everyone in the South calls them).
Krystal burgers are the sliders of the king
Krystal burgers are a beloved Southern fast-food classic. Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal became an iconic name in the Southeastern United States, especially in the 1950s and '60s, when Elvis hit his stride. Krystal locations were plentiful across Tennessee and neighboring states, making them easily accessible for a Memphis-based star like Elvis. Unlike traditional round burgers, the patty is thin and steamed on a bed of onions, and it's served on a soft, square bun. Each burger is topped with a pickle slice and a squirt of yellow mustard. The onions are finely diced, and because they're steamed with the patty, their sweetness melds into the beef, creating a distinctive flavor that's juicy and aromatic. Oh, and those buns are like warm, tiny meat pillows, soaked with a bit of that steamy beefy-oniony marriage. This makes each bite soft, flavorful, and easy to devour. Krystals are small enough that people typically order four, six, even a dozen at a time.
Krystal was the go-to spot because it offered quick, cheap burgers in a clean restaurant, a selling point during a time when going out to eat was a big deal. Today, Krystal remains popular across the Southeast, with locations stretching from Texas to North Carolina. Though the menu has expanded, the original Krystal burger remains its star. But seriously, don't sleep on Krystal's chili-cheese fries. We can't help falling in love with those, along with Krystal's cornpups. They're just like corndogs, but smaller (It's a theme).