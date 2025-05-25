Elvis Presley's Actual Last Meal Was A Chocolate Chip-Lover's Dream

Elvis Presley was known for a lot of things: His society-changing musi, his flashy wardrobe, his extravagant home, those then-scandalous moves, that lip curl — and his very particular food preferences. On the list of Presley's favorite foods and drinks, the toasted peanut butter-and-banana sandwich usually gets the most attention. Maybe that's because it's so simple that it's charming, the megastar found so much comfort in it, or because it made a lot of people realize how delicious that combo is. The King of Rock and Roll was actually doubly associated with peanut butter, because another fave of his was "the Fool's Gold Loaf," an entire loaf of sourdough bread with a ton of peanut butter and bacon he discovered at a Denver restaurant. He's so known for peanut butter, bananas, and bacon, people sometimes assume one of these sandwiches was his last meal, but it was something even more decadent.

Presley last enjoyed four scoops of ice cream with six chocolate chip cookies. It's not clear what flavor of ice cream it was, or if this was arranged in some kind of sundae or enjoyed separately, but it definitely sounds like a dream dessert — albeit perhaps a little too indulgent — for anyone who loves chocolate chip cookies or has a sweet tooth in general. Presley clearly did — in addition to this chocolate chip-studded last meal and those PB sandwiches, he loved his mother's coconut cake and appreciated a sugary glaze on his salmon.