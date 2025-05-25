Elvis Presley's Actual Last Meal Was A Chocolate Chip-Lover's Dream
Elvis Presley was known for a lot of things: His society-changing musi, his flashy wardrobe, his extravagant home, those then-scandalous moves, that lip curl — and his very particular food preferences. On the list of Presley's favorite foods and drinks, the toasted peanut butter-and-banana sandwich usually gets the most attention. Maybe that's because it's so simple that it's charming, the megastar found so much comfort in it, or because it made a lot of people realize how delicious that combo is. The King of Rock and Roll was actually doubly associated with peanut butter, because another fave of his was "the Fool's Gold Loaf," an entire loaf of sourdough bread with a ton of peanut butter and bacon he discovered at a Denver restaurant. He's so known for peanut butter, bananas, and bacon, people sometimes assume one of these sandwiches was his last meal, but it was something even more decadent.
Presley last enjoyed four scoops of ice cream with six chocolate chip cookies. It's not clear what flavor of ice cream it was, or if this was arranged in some kind of sundae or enjoyed separately, but it definitely sounds like a dream dessert — albeit perhaps a little too indulgent — for anyone who loves chocolate chip cookies or has a sweet tooth in general. Presley clearly did — in addition to this chocolate chip-studded last meal and those PB sandwiches, he loved his mother's coconut cake and appreciated a sugary glaze on his salmon.
Elvis Presley's decadent last meal was true to form
We're often fascinated by our favorite celebrities' last meals because they reveal a glimpse of their daily lives and their favorite things. We can feel connections to them when we learn they loved a meal or a sweet treat that we do, too. Frank Sinatra's last meal was a relatable classic: grilled cheese. Ernest Hemingway ate his favorite dinner for his last one: Caesar salad, steak, a baked potato, and wine. And Princess Diana, too, ate a familiar favorite for her last meal: an omelet with asparagus and mushrooms. Meanwhile, Presley's last meal really brings out the kid in all of us. Who doesn't relish the opportunity to feast on some ice cream and cookies?
It's worth noting that Presley struggled with health and addiction issues, and some of his eating habits are believed to have been wrapped up in this in the later years of his life. Many of the foods and beverages he consumed were in excessive quantities, and — understandably — he sought out comfort foods while grieving the loss of his mother. So, while it's important not to make light of some of Presley's more attention-grabbing meal preferences, that relatability certainly exists in favorites like those peanut butter sandwiches or ice cream and cookies. It's about tapping back into happy childhood memories. To honor the King, share this last-meal dessert with family or friends, pairing your favorite ice cream with tasty homemade chocolate chip cookies.