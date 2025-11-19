The Southern Fast Food Chain That Serves Full, Hearty Meals For A Steal

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1989, Cook Out began as a humble burger joint with one mission — to serve drive-thru meals that felt like a backyard barbecue. Over the decades, the family-owned chain spread its Southern charm across nearby states. It built a cult following for its generous portions, flame-grilled flavor, and unbeatable value.

At Cook Out, it's not just about grabbing a quick bite — it's about getting a full meal that satisfies every craving. The signature Cook Out Trays lets diners customize hearty combos of burgers, chicken sandwiches, barbecue, or even quesadillas, paired with sides like hush puppies, slaw, or corndogs. Then there are the milkshakes — more than 20 flavors strong — ranging from Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler to Oreo Mint and Fresh Watermelon (a summer favorite). Add Cheerwine, the North Carolina cherry soda, or sweet tea on the side, and you've got the perfect Southern drive-thru spread.

Recently, Cook Out has been making headlines with its continued growth. The chain opened its first Tallahassee, Florida, location in 2025, expanding deeper into the Gulf region while testing a potential spinoff concept, Taco Roos, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Its steady rise proves that even in a world of global fast-food giants, the South's love for affordable, homestyle flavor is far from fading.