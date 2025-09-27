10 Restaurant Chains You'll Only Find In The South

Whether you're taking a road trip to Disneyworld or simply took a wrong turn at Albuquerque, count your blessings if you find yourself in the South — because you're about to be treated to some mighty fine dining. Those lucky enough to call the Southern states of the U.S. home may already be in the know, but there are a few restaurant gems that the natives don't seem too eager to share with other parts of the country — and truly, it's hard to blame them.

Images of chicken fried everything and mounds of butter may be the first things that pop into your mind when it comes to Southern eating, but don't be so hasty to judge. Of course there are the classic dishes like barbeque and biscuits and gravy, and if you've got the inkling to keep it simple with the tried and true, you'll find out that their reputation is well earned. However, if you're in the mood to open your mind to the possibilities of what Southern cuisine has to offer, there are a few joints on this list that will gladly oblige.