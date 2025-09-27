10 Restaurant Chains You'll Only Find In The South
Whether you're taking a road trip to Disneyworld or simply took a wrong turn at Albuquerque, count your blessings if you find yourself in the South — because you're about to be treated to some mighty fine dining. Those lucky enough to call the Southern states of the U.S. home may already be in the know, but there are a few restaurant gems that the natives don't seem too eager to share with other parts of the country — and truly, it's hard to blame them.
Images of chicken fried everything and mounds of butter may be the first things that pop into your mind when it comes to Southern eating, but don't be so hasty to judge. Of course there are the classic dishes like barbeque and biscuits and gravy, and if you've got the inkling to keep it simple with the tried and true, you'll find out that their reputation is well earned. However, if you're in the mood to open your mind to the possibilities of what Southern cuisine has to offer, there are a few joints on this list that will gladly oblige.
Jack's Hamburgers
When it comes to exclusively Southern restaurants, visiting one with the slogan, 'All About the South' seems to be a good place to start. Jack's Hamburgers was the brainchild of founder Jack Caddell, who was watching the growing success of an up and coming restaurant known as McDonald's and decided that Alabama needed to get in on this newfangled fast food craze.
The first Jack's Hamburgers location opened up in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood back in 1960 and the company has stayed close to its roots, with locations limited to Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee. If you ever find yourself feeling mischievous while chatting with someone who grew up in Birmingham in the '60s and '70s, be sure to ask about the Jack's jingle. Chances are, you'll get the restaurant's famous earworm stuck in their head for the rest of the day: "You'll go back, back, back to Jack, Jack, Jack's for more, more, more!"
Unsurprisingly, you won't find anything too exotic food-wise, as burgers and fried chicken dominate the menu. Instead, Jack's utilizes the claim that it never serves fozen items made from scratch to differentiate from the competition, and you better believe that there's a dedicated baker who whips up the buttermilk biscuits every morning. Hard to get fresher than that.
Cook Out
Pardon the pun, but if you're looking to shake things up a bit, stopping at the New Carolina darling Cook Out is a must if you ever happen to find yourself in the Tar Heel State. The pun comes courtesy of Cook Out's extensive milkshake options, with upwards of a brain freeze-inducing 40 different flavors — and that's before you begin combining them. Does a cherry cheesecake combined with walnut pique your interest? How about a banana pudding and cappuccino collaboration? Employees won't bat an eye at whatever creation you come up with, so if you ever get the chance, don't be afraid to embrace your curious side.
Not wanting to be outdone, the rest of Cook Out's menu is just as robust, so if the classic combos of burgers and fries or a barbeque plate with hushpuppies doesn't get your tummy rumbling, then maybe a mashup of a chicken quesadilla and white cheddar cheese bites is in store. Though the chain stepped out of its home state for the first time in 2010, it is still firmly a North Carolina institution. It even prompted a visit from former President and ice cream aficionado Joe Biden when he made a stop in Raleigh in 2024 — and you better believe he got himself a couple milkshakes.
Pollo Tropical
If you want to talk about being exclusive to the South, how about a restaurant that refuses to even venture out of the Sunshine State? Pollo Tropical boasts around 125 locations as of this writing, all within the spacious confines of Florida. Amid any speculation of expansion, there seems to be no indication that the restaurant is interested in sharing its offerings with other parts of the country.
Providing our list with a nice little variation of the usual Southern cuisine, Pollo Tropical leans into its Latin roots with both its name and its specialty of citrus-marinated chicken. The original recipe came from co-founder Larry Harris, and along with his brother Stuart, they brought Pollo onto the scene in 1988. Despite it being decades since Larry first formulated his flavor, it seems that the company is smartly operating under a 'if it tastes good, don't mess with it' mindset. While the chicken and traditional sides of rice and beans are the menu's headlining act, Pollo Tropical also boasts a signature mojo roasted pork option that is topped with beautifully sautéed onions.
Krystal
The Northern part of the country can keep their White Castle, as the South operates under the reign of their own King of Sliders. Whether or not the original founders of Krystal took some inspiration from the original fast-food chain is a question best left for a deeper dive into the restaurant, but when it comes to slinging sliders in the South, Krystal has been the unquestionable option since it first opened in 1932.
Whether you're coming in to start your day with a breakfast bang or battling against the lunch rush, Krystal has options for you. The breakfast options are plentiful, offering everything from a traditional breakfast plate consisting of three eggs and your choice of meats and sides, all the way to breakfast sandwiches that utilize either biscuits or maple waffles as the buns. For any other time of day though, it's the sliders that get the top billing here, with chicken offerings like nuggets and wings providing a valuable supporting role. Krystal also has hot dogs that appear to take a cue from its mini-burger companions, in that they're shrunk down into adorable little Pups that still pack a big flavor.
Biscuitville
It's really hard to think of a more Southern-sounding name than Biscuitville. When you add in the fact that the Biscuitville origin story includes the founder's grandmother giving away her made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits recipe on her death bed, you can bet your britches that this restaurant has a solid claim of being the most Southern entry on this list. But it isn't simply the Southern charm of the name that gets people's attention — it's the allure of starting your day with a downright delicious biscuit sandwich.
Now of course, the big question here is whether or not the biscuits at Biscuitville are all they're baked up to be. Sure, they're sourced from local ingredients and made fresh right in front of the guests every 15 minutes, but are they actually any good? Well, as reported by QSR Magazine, according to USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice contest they sure are — they were not only chosen as the Best Fast Food Breakfast in both 2023 and 2024, but they also took home second place in the Best Regional Fast Food category in 2024 as well. A variety of biscuit sandwiches unsurprisingly dominate the menu, and you don't even need to be an early bird to catch this particular biscuit worm, as the hours of operation of 6:00 am to 2:00 pm adhere to both early-risers and alarm-snoozers.
Hartz Chicken
Some things go together so well that even in this crazy world we live in nowadays, it can bring us comfort — like the South and fried chicken. Hartz Chicken must have that in mind, because the Texas and Louisiana-based chain doesn't try to reinvent the fried chicken wheel with its offerings. Hartz also keeps it simple while offering both quality AND quantity, as you can take your dish as either a fast takeout option, or make yourself comfy and dive into a buffet of Southern food options.
Since it's in the name and all, you're probably coming into Hartz for the chicken, whether it be for the classic fried option or a plate full of tenders and Tejas wings. Hartz also offer a Krispy Southern breaded fish option, and if you're a believer in not wasting any part of your meal, a plate full of chicken livers or gizzards might entice you. The sides are another example of simple done well, with the usual options of mashed potatoes & gravy, beans and okra.
Sonny's BBQ
At Sonny's BBQ, the food isn't just mouthwateringly delicious — it's a downright art form. Only venturing as far North as Lexington, Kentucky, the chain prides itself on giving customers food from true artists of the barbeque pit. Sonny's appears to be quote proud of its Pitmasters, as the restaurant isn't afraid to send them out to competitions while putting their profiles front and center on its website. The diligence that goes into only letting the cream of the barbecue crop reach customers' plates even helped the chain earn the title of best barbeque chain among DailyMeal voters in 2017.
When gazing at the menu, you won't find anything too surprising — just top-tier traditional offerings done well by graduates of Sonny's Pitmaster In Training Academy. Ribs, brisket, pork, chicken, turkey breast — it's all there, and it all meets the (very) high standards. If you have any room leftover from chowing down on all that meat, the sides include the usual suspects of beans, mac & cheese, and coleslaw among others. And if you somehow manage to make it to dessert, there's a homestyle banana pudding with your name on it.
Ward's
Sorry to all other 49 states — Ward's currently only has eyes for Mississippi. There may be talk of expanding into neighboring states, but as of this writing, if you're looking for either a Big One or a Lil' One, you're gonna have to pay a visit to the Magnolia State. If you're not hip to the lingo, both the Big and Lil' Ones are staples of Ward's simple but effective menu: burgers covered in the chain's iconic chili and signature sauce.
Just in case you were worried, the chili isn't exclusive to the burgers, as it's happy to also be part of a Ward's Chili dog as well. Whatever you order, you need something to wash it all down with, so why not indulge in a Ward's root beer, made in house every morning at each location? If you find yourself unable to pull away from the homemade root beer when it's time to go, fear not, as Ward's sells it by the gallon — so don't be afraid to treat yourself to one or five.
Piccadilly Cafeteria
For anyone who's ever found themselves nostalgic for the good old days of munching on whatever was offered in the high school cafeteria, Piccadilly is the place for you — and even if you don't miss those days, it's probably still for you too. In operation since the 1940s, the Baton Rouge-based Piccadilly Cafeteria has spent decades putting dishes of delicious food onto the trays of hungry customers. Though the chain has embraced the busy lifestyles of diners by offering to-go options, people coming in to have their trays and bellies filled from offerings via the old fashioned lunch line is still the bread and butter of the business.
As far as food choices go, Piccadilly provides a nice variety without being overwhelming. Entrees come from both land and sea, and the cafeteria offers both baked and fried chicken, fish, and shrimp, as well as chopped beef. There's a nice mix of veggies ranging from carrot souffle to broccoli madeline, and a slice of either apple or pecan pie is waiting for you at the end — or even a piece of red velvet cake if you're feeling fancy. All told, the food a Piccadilly's may not be the most luxurious offerings, but if you're ever in the mood for the taste of simple home cooking and a dash of grade school nostalgia, Piccadilly has got your back.
Milo's Hamburgers
When Milo Carlton, a former mess cook with the U.S. Army, opened his first namesake location in 1946, he came with a secret weapon — his special, and now legendary, Milo's Sauce. Good luck prying the recipe away from anyone if you ever make it to one of the chain's locations, but the consolation prize is a mighty fine meal, likely accompanied by that special sauce. As far as availability however, you'll need to venture down to Alabama to find out more about this beloved Alabama establishment — and why the natives are so reluctant to share it with anyone else.
You'll encounter a relatively simple menu if you ever pay a visit to Milo's, but there's no need to make it complicated — even the relatively boring order of the original burger with pickles and onions is elevated by that special sauce that's been tinkered with to perfection over the years. The chicken tenders have also achieved special status among those in the Milo's fan club, and they don't even need the sauce to elevate them — though utilizing the various dipping sauces doesn't hurt. And even though the chain keeps close to its Alabama roots, the Milo's brand of sweet tea and lemonade loves traveling the country, as it's available nationwide for anyone who wants a taste of the Milo's magic.
Static Media owns and operates the Mashed, Chowhound, and the Daily Meal.