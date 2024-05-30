11 Tips And Tricks For Making Ultra-Rich Biscuits And Gravy

Anyone who watches the Great British Baking Show knows there is a certain amount of trans-Atlantic confusion over what constitutes a biscuit. I'm French-British, and where I grew up, a biscuit refers to a cookie, preferably a very crunchy one, although we then dip it in tea to make it soft again. I was understandably confused when the mother of an American friend told us we would have biscuits and gravy for breakfast. I pictured cookies covered in a meaty broth, which seemed an incongruous mix — until I took a bite and discovered this wonderful dish: Fluffy, thick biscuits smothered in a rich, salty sausage gravy.

Born in Southern Appalachia in the 1800s, biscuits and gravy have since become a staple of Southern cuisine. It is no wonder: They are nourishing, quick to make, and involve readily available ingredients, such as butter, milk, and flour. More importantly, they are delicious.

I found myself craving them, so I decided to learn to cook the dish, which is woefully unavailable in Europe. I scoured the internet for tips and reached out to Zoe Biron, chef and owner of Butler's Pantry, a breakfast-and-brunch eatery in Stowe, Vermont. Several food critics have lauded her biscuits and gravy — according to Lonely Planet: "The biscuits and gravy here are legendary." With Biron's help, we have established 11 tips and tricks that will take your biscuits and gravy to the next level.