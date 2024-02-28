The Easy Mistake To Make When Cutting Biscuits
Making a delectable batch of fluffy biscuits does not have to be difficult — but it does require care. Once you've tenderly gathered your biscuit dough and cut it out, you eagerly await those golden, flaky layers. But after you pull them fresh from the oven and bite into one, instead of the tall, fluffy texture you were expecting, you might be met with disappointment in a dense biscuit. What went wrong? The answer may lie in a simple yet crucial step: How you cut them out.
Believe it or not, the way you wield your biscuit cutter can make all the difference between biscuit success and failure. The culprit? A slight spin or tilt in your cutting motion. While it might not seem like a big deal, adding a little spin as you lift the cutter actually seals the edges of the dough and sabotages its potential to rise. It's a common mistake that even experienced bakers can fall victim to. But with a few tips, you can ensure your biscuits turn out light, fluffy, and perfectly risen every time.
Use caution and care when cutting out biscuits
The key to successful biscuit cutting lies in maintaining a straight, up-and-down motion. Using a good, sharp biscuit cutter is essential — not only does it ensure clean cuts, but it also minimizes the risk of pressing down too hard and inadvertently sealing the edges. Avoid the temptation to twist or turn the cutter as you press down, as this can compress the dough and inhibit its ability to rise evenly. Instead, gently press the cutter straight down into the dough, then lift it straight back up without any shifting.
If needed, you can lightly flour the edges of the cutter to prevent sticking, but be mindful not to overdo it. Too much flour can also interfere with the dough's ability to rise properly. Remember to work quickly and efficiently to ensure the biscuits hit the heat of the oven before the butter warms up too much for the best rise as well.
So the next time you're craving a batch of biscuits, work carefully without rushing. While the details down to how you cut out the biscuits might seem inconsequential, the best results are always worth treating the dough with care.