The Easy Mistake To Make When Cutting Biscuits

Making a delectable batch of fluffy biscuits does not have to be difficult — but it does require care. Once you've tenderly gathered your biscuit dough and cut it out, you eagerly await those golden, flaky layers. But after you pull them fresh from the oven and bite into one, instead of the tall, fluffy texture you were expecting, you might be met with disappointment in a dense biscuit. What went wrong? The answer may lie in a simple yet crucial step: How you cut them out.

Believe it or not, the way you wield your biscuit cutter can make all the difference between biscuit success and failure. The culprit? A slight spin or tilt in your cutting motion. While it might not seem like a big deal, adding a little spin as you lift the cutter actually seals the edges of the dough and sabotages its potential to rise. It's a common mistake that even experienced bakers can fall victim to. But with a few tips, you can ensure your biscuits turn out light, fluffy, and perfectly risen every time.