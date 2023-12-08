Avoid Baking Overly Salty Biscuits With A Simple Butter Swap

When you whip up a batch of homemade biscuits, you're expecting the finished product to be buttery, flaky, fluffy, and rich, but not overly salty. However, you may have found that your own batch of biscuits came out way too salty — this is likely because you used salted butter instead of unsalted butter. Salted butter typically has between ¼ teaspoon and ½ teaspoon of salt in each stick, which may not seem like it would make a huge difference, but it's important to be precise when baking. Even just ½ teaspoon of salt can alter the overall taste. This is especially true when a recipe calls for both salt and butter separately — as most biscuit recipes do. If you use salted butter and then add in the called-for amount of salt, you will end up with more salt than the recipe intended.

By using unsalted butter, you get to control exactly how much salt goes into the recipe. And, you can always decide to add more salt after the fact. If you prefer some extra saltiness, you can add sea salt to the top of the biscuits as recipe developer Jessica Morone suggests for Tasting Table's fluffy Southern biscuits, but that step is completely optional and meant just for the top of the biscuits.