The Best Way To Store Gravy In The Freezer And How To Thaw It
Storing gravy in your fridge is a good way to keep it readily available for its many uses. From fluffy buttermilk biscuits and bangers and mash to roasted Thanksgiving turkey and fried chicken, this rich and savory sauce brings an incredible amount of flavor and moisture to whatever it touches. Unfortunately, fresh gravy only lasts three to four days in the refrigerator, putting a tense time limit on your enjoyment of its benefits. To stretch your gravy longer, we recommend storing it in the freezer.
Gravy freezes simply and easily. All you need to do is transfer it into an airtight container — or several smaller containers if you would like to pre-portion it — and place it into the freezer. There, it will last for up to three months before it begins to decline in quality. Unfortunately, this option is only available to types of gravy that don't contain dairy. If your gravy does contain a dairy-based ingredient, like cream or butter, freezing it risks changing the texture and rendering it unusable.
How to thaw gravy
When it comes time to eat some of your frozen gravy, the best way to thaw it is by moving the container into the fridge and allowing it to defrost for several hours or overnight. This will help to maintain the gravy's texture and ensure a safe and even thaw. From there, you can heat it as usual. Once the gravy has been unfrozen, you will want to consume it quickly, as it will only last another three to four days at most before beginning to go bad.
Even with proper storage, it is important to keep an eye out for signs of spoilage in your gravy to prevent yourself from accidentally consuming harmful pathogens that could make you sick. Examine your gravy with your senses of sight and smell for evidence that it has expired, such as a significant change in texture, an unpleasant odor, or visible mold growth. If any of these traits are present, it is better to throw out the gravy rather than use it.