The Best Way To Store Gravy In The Freezer And How To Thaw It

Storing gravy in your fridge is a good way to keep it readily available for its many uses. From fluffy buttermilk biscuits and bangers and mash to roasted Thanksgiving turkey and fried chicken, this rich and savory sauce brings an incredible amount of flavor and moisture to whatever it touches. Unfortunately, fresh gravy only lasts three to four days in the refrigerator, putting a tense time limit on your enjoyment of its benefits. To stretch your gravy longer, we recommend storing it in the freezer.

Gravy freezes simply and easily. All you need to do is transfer it into an airtight container — or several smaller containers if you would like to pre-portion it — and place it into the freezer. There, it will last for up to three months before it begins to decline in quality. Unfortunately, this option is only available to types of gravy that don't contain dairy. If your gravy does contain a dairy-based ingredient, like cream or butter, freezing it risks changing the texture and rendering it unusable.