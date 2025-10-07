The Old-School Trend We Wish Fast Food Chains Would Bring Back

The '90s were the peak era for culinary one-upmanship, when every chain seemed determined to out-crazy the next. McDonald's introduced the Super-Size menu, transforming a regular combo into a substantial serving of fries and soda. Jack in the Box stacked two quarter-pounders in its Colossus Burger. KFC went vertical with the regional Tower Burger, cramming a hash brown, cheese, and an extra chicken patty between its buns for good measure. It was an age of bigger, saltier, cheesier ambition. And while we can't say we loved every bite of it, there's one innovation we do wish fast food chains would bring back: the all-you-can-eat buffet.

In an attempt to get more customers to dine in at their restaurants, several major chains flirted with the buffet through the '90s. Pizza Hut offered a lunchtime buffet section, complete with soft drinks, salad bars, and unlimited pizzas (including, according to one Reddit poster, a dessert pizza). Wendy's ran its now-legendary Super Bar, a three-station spread featuring salad fixings, pasta, and a "Mexican Fiesta" section. McDonald's served breakfast buffets that included pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hash browns, while KFC's buffet spread, apart from the famous fried chicken, also served sides such as collard greens, fried okra, and rice.

None of the fast food giants managed to turn a significant profit on the buffet model, with Popeyes, where diners could dig into an all-you-can-eat spread for $10, holding out the longest. They closed the doors on its final buffet in 2022.