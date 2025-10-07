The Old-School Trend We Wish Fast Food Chains Would Bring Back
The '90s were the peak era for culinary one-upmanship, when every chain seemed determined to out-crazy the next. McDonald's introduced the Super-Size menu, transforming a regular combo into a substantial serving of fries and soda. Jack in the Box stacked two quarter-pounders in its Colossus Burger. KFC went vertical with the regional Tower Burger, cramming a hash brown, cheese, and an extra chicken patty between its buns for good measure. It was an age of bigger, saltier, cheesier ambition. And while we can't say we loved every bite of it, there's one innovation we do wish fast food chains would bring back: the all-you-can-eat buffet.
In an attempt to get more customers to dine in at their restaurants, several major chains flirted with the buffet through the '90s. Pizza Hut offered a lunchtime buffet section, complete with soft drinks, salad bars, and unlimited pizzas (including, according to one Reddit poster, a dessert pizza). Wendy's ran its now-legendary Super Bar, a three-station spread featuring salad fixings, pasta, and a "Mexican Fiesta" section. McDonald's served breakfast buffets that included pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hash browns, while KFC's buffet spread, apart from the famous fried chicken, also served sides such as collard greens, fried okra, and rice.
None of the fast food giants managed to turn a significant profit on the buffet model, with Popeyes, where diners could dig into an all-you-can-eat spread for $10, holding out the longest. They closed the doors on its final buffet in 2022.
Fast food buffets are gone, but not forgotten
Even in a world that counts calories and tracks macros, nostalgia for the fast food buffet runs deep. One Reddit user reminisced about the McDonald's buffet from the early '90s. "It had limitless sausages, hash browns, hot cakes, and scrambled eggs," they posted, adding that the outlet he went to also served bonus hash brown potatoes. Another remembered the Wendy's salad bar days. "My high school friends and I used to make the 30-minute drive to the closest Wendy's just for that," they said. On another Reddit thread, one user also pointed out how these buffets were perfect for large groups. "Growing up, it seemed like these places were everywhere. It was always the go-to spot for big, multi-family get-togethers," they wrote, asking if these buffets even existed anymore.
The pandemic dealt a big body blow to what was already a dwindling concept. Social distancing, safety concerns, and new hygiene rules made the traditional all-you-can-eat format nearly impossible to sustain, and many chains quietly shuttered their buffet sections for good. Yet a few pockets of the old tradition still survive. According to a Facebook Group called KFC Buffet Aficionados, 16 KFC locations continue to offer weekday buffets, eight of them in North and South Carolina. There are also some Pizza Hut dine-in outlets in Florida that have started serving a buffet. Cicis Pizza is one chain that officially carries forward the all-you-can-eat pizza experience. Rated one of the top all-you-can-eat buffets at chain restaurants, it provides proof that the appetite for indulgence and nostalgia never truly fades.