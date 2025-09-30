6 '90s Fast Food Trends We Want To Bring Back In 2025

The 1990s were a magical time for fast food lovers, when many of today's iconic menu items first hit the scene — from Taco Bell's Double Decker taco to the Pillsbury Cini Minis at Burger King and more. In those days, McDonald's and Burger King competed for the hamburger throne while Wendy's was fast-becoming America's favorite. It was arguably Pizza Hut's most innovative decade, and Subway stood out as one of the few healthy options.

Public opinion of fast food began shifting in the '90s, largely due to Phil Sokolof, the then-president of the National Heart Savers Association, who, in 1990, published a scathing full-page article in major newspapers, including The New York Times. In the article, titled "The Poisoning of America," Sokolof called McDonald's out for having too much fat and cholesterol in its food. It was the '90s version of the 2004 documentary "Super Size Me," which would later stir up similar controversy for the chain.

The criticism didn't slow down the fast-food industry, but it did inspire chains to create healthier options for the first time. The same decade that gave us Stuffed Crust pizza and Taco Bell's Double Decker taco is also the one that gave us Fresh Stuffed pitas and $5 Footlongs, which perfectly encapsulate the broad scope of innovation that occurred during the '90s. Here are seven '90s fast food trends we want to bring back.