Here's What These 9 Restaurants Looked Like Before Their Bland Modern Redesign

While 2025 brought some fun and funky trends to our home kitchens, things on the street look very different, indeed. If you've thought that all fast food and casual dining restaurants are kind of starting to look the same, you're not alone — we noticed that, too.

And it's an odd thing. Take away signage and — sometimes — colors, and you'll find it's getting impossible to tell whether that's a McDonald's, a Burger King, or maybe an Arby's in there. Many restaurants have gotten a makeover and a remodel for the sake of becoming more modern: They're sleek, boxy, and honestly? Pretty boring. You'll hear the powers-that-be say the redesigns are being done with an eye toward efficiency, conformity, and an updated brand image, and there's also a lot of talk about integrating technologies that make it easier for customers to order. But ... at what cost?

Restaurant chains used to have personalities: Ronald McDonald ran with a whole group of friends and ruled over an at least slightly dangerous PlayPlace where many Millennials learned their first life lessons about the consequences of bad decision-making. Wendy's was the place to go when you wanted something a little more upscale. Taco Bell was the coolest kid on the block in the 1990s. And these aren't the only chains that had identities that have been stripped away for the sake of modernization. Let's take a stroll down memory lane and remember when restaurants were fun, different, and places you couldn't wait to go to.