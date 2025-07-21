14 Discontinued Red Lobster Dishes We Forgot About

When you're going out for seafood, your best bet is to visit a local joint that's right on the coast. But sometimes, that's not an option, and when that's the case, then Red Lobster may just do the trick. This seafood chain is known for its wealth of fish options, not to mention its famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Although you may find your favorite offerings every time you visit, that doesn't mean that every item will stay on the menu forever, though. In fact, there are plenty of discontinued Red Lobster dishes we still think about to this day.

Some of these are dishes you might have tried yourself back in the day, and others are ones you might have wished you had tried but never got around to. On the other hand, some of these dishes may not sound that great at all, which could explain why they were removed from the menu in the first place. Regardless, this list might just be a nice walk down Red Lobster memory lane, to a time when the portions were bigger, the drinks wackier, and the shrimp endless.