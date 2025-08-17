The 16 Best (And Worst) Food Brand Mascots To Exist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When companies design the mascot that's going to be associated with the brand and products, it's safe to say that most are trying to create something iconic. Some companies hit it big and become so firmly associated with a character that the character itself seems to take on a life of its own. They're not just on packaging and in commercials; some of the most beloved food mascots have been given their own video games and a ton of merch.

Others are unforgettable in another way. We're talking about mascots that end up being nightmare fuel, haunting our dreams and making scores of people wonder what, exactly, marketing was thinking when they came up with this abomination.

So, let's take a walk through the weird, weird world that is inhabited by food brand mascots. While there's no way to talk about them all, we wanted to celebrate some of the most beloved, and also call out some of the characters that we only wish we could erase from our collective memories forever.