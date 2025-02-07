The Whimsical History And Evolution Of The Keebler Elves
Most would recognize the Keebler elves before they could even recognize the cookies in the box. As some of the most famous snacking mascots, the adorable little elves have been the face of Keebler cookies since 1969. They started as a simple advertising campaign but, over the years, the Keebler elves grew into a world of their own. And unlike the real girl behind Little Debbie, the Keebler elves are entirely imagined.
The Keebler company hired ad agency Leo Burnett Worldwide in 1968 to help revamp the company's image and boost sales. A few short months later, the first Keebler elf was born, formally known as J.J. Keebler. This was over a decade after silly characters like Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam began taking over cereal boxes and juice cartons, and Leo Burnett saw the possibilities. A full-length feature film could be made from all of the Keebler elf commercials that have aired over the years, and maybe even a sequel. The once small-time Keebler bakery, founded in 1853 by a modest German baker based in Philadelphia, became a household name for its mascots alone.
The beginning of the Keebler Hollow Tree Factory
The little elves are always up to big things, cranking out delicious cookies from within a hollowed-out tree. Burnett's idea behind the gang of elves was to market the packaged cookies as homemade or, in this case, tree-made. The creative team painted a picture, literally and figuratively, of a jolly bunch of elves baking hundreds of mouth watering cookies fresh daily. After J.J. Keebler was introduced to the world in a 1969 commercial, Ollie was welcomed into the tree. The leader of the bunch that we see today, Ernie, was actually the third elf introduced. There's something about his warm, friendly demeanor and grandpa energy that made him a crowd favorite. Now, he's the face on every package of cookies and crackers that Keebler sells.
The fun illustrations pulled kids in, having them tug on their parent's jackets begging to bring a box of the sweets home. But what really captivated customers was the whimsical storytelling that surrounded the Keebler elves. The more personality the characters had, the more connected kids felt to the product. They'll always choose their favorite happy elf's cookies over a boring, drawing-free package. Kids felt a personal attachment to the brand in the same way they do with their beloved TV hosts and toys.
How the Keebler elves evolved over the years
The Keebler elves didn't slow down their baking antics as decades passed. In fact, they only got more interesting. One of the many clever aspects of Leo Burnett's approach to the Keebler Elves is that there's always room for more characters, which opens the door to unlimited marketing opportunities. We've met Ernie's entire extended family over the years, including his nephews, Zoot and J.J., and his mentee, Elmer. His mother helped him bake Keebler's Soft Batch cookies in a 1980s commercial, and Buckets, the dedicated mixer, joined the team down the road.
We've also met product wrapping Fast Eddie, the Hollow Tree Factory's fudge artist Leonardo, and Doc, the on-site doctor and wisest elf in the baking industry. New products were often debuted with a new face, like Sam, the peanut butter expert, and Roger, the jeweler who sprinkles "jewels" (a.k.a rainbow chips) into his cookie dough. The elves are clearly magical, because how else could they create cookies so delicious?
New illustrations, same elves
The Keebler elves we see baking today have a much different look than the 1970s elves. They too got kitchen upgrades and modern renovations. And with each passing year, we get more insight into the Keebler's little universe.
They were originally hand drawn by Roger Bradfield with a whimsical style reminiscent of a Disney fairy tale. The illustrative style changed with the times, with bold lines and high saturation in the '90s, then the rounded, bubbly look that we see on packages today. It wasn't just the elves' aesthetic that changed, but the commercial format and tone did as well. In the late '90s, the fictional Keebler elves started interacting with real people, like in one of the first commercials for Rainbow Chips Deluxe. In addition to magazine ads and commercials, the Keebler elves appeared in toy stores, were printed on dish ware, and even appeared on sleeping bags.