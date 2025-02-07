The Whimsical History And Evolution Of The Keebler Elves

Most would recognize the Keebler elves before they could even recognize the cookies in the box. As some of the most famous snacking mascots, the adorable little elves have been the face of Keebler cookies since 1969. They started as a simple advertising campaign but, over the years, the Keebler elves grew into a world of their own. And unlike the real girl behind Little Debbie, the Keebler elves are entirely imagined.

Advertisement

The Keebler company hired ad agency Leo Burnett Worldwide in 1968 to help revamp the company's image and boost sales. A few short months later, the first Keebler elf was born, formally known as J.J. Keebler. This was over a decade after silly characters like Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam began taking over cereal boxes and juice cartons, and Leo Burnett saw the possibilities. A full-length feature film could be made from all of the Keebler elf commercials that have aired over the years, and maybe even a sequel. The once small-time Keebler bakery, founded in 1853 by a modest German baker based in Philadelphia, became a household name for its mascots alone.