16 Old-School Food Brands That Are Way Older Than You Think

The food landscape is constantly changing. Thanks to emerging dietary trends, new technology and innovation, and changing attitudes, there will always be room for young startups offering something new. But that said, the global food industry is still dominated by some major old-school players. We're not just talking about decades-old brands, but, in some cases, centuries-old brands.

Below, we've listed some of the oldest food brands in the game. From Heinz to Cadbury to Campbell's, these companies have roots that stretch far deeper than you may think. In fact, for the most part, they had their start not in the 20th century but in the 19th. For context, that's the same century as the Battle of Trafalgar, the abolition of slavery, Queen Victoria's coronation, and the invention of the lightbulb. Some of these food brands are older than our great-great-grandparents, and yet, many of them are just as popular today as they ever were, if not more so.