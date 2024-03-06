Oscar Mayer Introduces Its First Plant-Based Hot Dogs And Sausages

Oscar Mayer is officially entering the plant-based meat market for the first time. In a press release shared with Tasting Table, the meat and cold cuts company announced that it is embracing the rapidly growing plant-based market with two new options. As a joint venture between Oscar Mayer and The Kraft Heinz Not Company, the release of the bun-length NotHotDogs and Bratwurst and Italian sausage-flavored NotSausages are meant to cater to both meat lovers and non-meat eaters alike. "At The Kraft Heinz Not Company, our goal is to create mouthwatering, plant-based foods that are delicious and accessible for everyone – from the devoted vegan to the plant-based curious," Lucho Lopez-May, the CEO of The Kraft Heinz Not Company, said in the release.

Joining the ranks of other plant-based meat brands, Oscar Mayer and Kraft Heinz aim to give consumers delicious options for plant-based sausages and hot dogs, an area they believe is untapped in the veggie meat department. "We know people are hungry for plant-based meat options from brands they know and trust. In launching the joint venture's first product in the plant-based meat category, we saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo's revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand," said Lopez-May.