What Does E.L. Fudge Mean From The Famous Keebler Cookies?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've probably told your kids, or heard it once or twice yourself, that it's impolite to play with your food, but when the chicken nuggets are dinosaur-shaped (like the highly ranked Jurassic World Dominion Dino-Shaped Nuggets) and the cookies are shaped like elves, how could anyone resist? Keebler's little elves have been working away in the Hollow Tree Factory since 1968, whipping up all sorts of whimsical treats — hello, Fudge Stripes. But E.L. Fudge Sandwich Cookies are one of the brand's most beloved snacks — and their name is more than an acronym of letters.

E.L. Fudge stands for "Everybody Loves" Fudge, since the Keebler elves are so well known for their fudgey mayhem. It's also a play-on word, with the first three capital letters spelling out the word "elf." Back in the day, Keebler used to run commercials where citizens of the Hollow Tree Factory would explain the acronym, and customers could plainly see an explanation on the packaging. These days, the messaging isn't as clear. A change in the container isn't the only thing that's changed about E.L. Fudge Sandwich Cookies over the years, though it still remains a sweet, nostalgic delight.