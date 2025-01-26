Little Debbie: The Real Person Behind The Sweet Snack Mascot

Some food brand mascots are so iconic you'd swear they were real people. We hate to burst your bubble, but Betty Crocker, Aunt Jemima, the Quaker guy on the Quaker Oats box are all fictional characters designed by advertising agencies. On the other hand, the depictions of KFC's Colonel Sanders and Wendy (of Wendy's) were indeed based on actual people, and such is the case with the adorable auburn-haired moppet Little Debbie, the famous face of Little Debbie snack cakes. Debra McKee-Fowler is the Executive Vice President of the Little Debbie empire and serves on the company's Board of Directors. The granddaughter of founder O.D. McKee, McKee-Fowler was 4 years old when her iconic portrait first appeared on boxes of oatmeal cream pies.

McKee and wife Ruth began selling cakes in 1933 for five cents apiece from the back of their 1928 Whippet. Their earnings allowed them to buy a down-on-its-luck bakery in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1934, where McKee invented the oatmeal cream pie. Times were rough, though, in Depression-era America, and the McKees struggled financially. "Succession"-worthy family disagreements nearly forced the McKees to retire, but they regained control in the late 1950s.

In 1960, McKee made the fortuitous decision to sell the cakes in the first-ever family-size 12-pack box. Packaging supplier Bob Mosher had the idea of using a McKee family member as both the name and mascot for the cakes, and without telling McKee-Fowler's parents, Grandpa McKee named the cakes Little Debbie and commissioned his granddaughter's portrait to be the logo.

