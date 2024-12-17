Forgot Dessert? Just Spruce Up Some Little Debbie Snack Cakes

When looking to impress at a moment's notice, Little Debbie recommends upgrading a batch of its chocolate cupcakes into decadent cherry chocolate cakes. With a heaping spoonful of maraschino cherries, a dollop of whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles scattered on top, the humble chocolate cupcake can transform into what Little Debbie has dubbed Black Forest Chocolate Cupcakes. Not only do the towering garnishes introduce new tasty flavors, but they also disguise the signature logo, giving the illusion of a homemade dessert. There's no shame in indulging in one of Little Debbie's beloved treats after a home-cooked meal, but why not impress everyone with your impromptu hosting skills?

Little Debbie also introduced a whipped cream cheese frosting that doubles as a sugary spread. Tossing some cream cheese, milk, vanilla, and Little Debbie's all-time favorite Christmas cakes into a blender will result in an irresistible fluffy dip ideal for graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or fresh fruit to balance out the sweetness.

Little Debbie is known for many treats, but one deserves extra praise as its first creation: the Oatmeal Creme Pie. Rich vanilla cream sandwiched between two soft, chewy oatmeal cookies is nearly the perfect treat, but more layers of goodness only improve each bite. Carefully separate the cookies and try adding some chocolate chips, a thick layer of jam, and a few fresh raspberries for good measure.

