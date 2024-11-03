The Worst Little Debbie Snack Is Best Left On Store Shelves

Little Debbie has been making desserts for decades, bringing joy to both lunchboxes and late-night cravings. However, not all of the company's sweets are created equal. When we ranked 20 of the most popular Little Debbie snacks, we found that the Christmas Cherry Cordials would be best left right on the shelf. These festive treats, which feature chocolate-dipped vanilla cookies filled with cherry creme, sound like a dream on paper — but the flavors don't quite come together. As our reviewer candidly shared, "Rather than cheer, the Christmas Cherry Cordials filled us with holiday fear."

Advertisement

They went on to say that the creme filling tasted like cough syrup, and that the cookies were stale under the weight of the "chocolatey" coating. And while the chocolate flavor was decent, it just didn't measure up to the other Little Debbie snacks. Since the Cherry Cordials are only available seasonally, they don't inspire the same nostalgia as year-round favorites like Nutty Buddy Bar Wafers or Zebra Cakes, which dominate Google Trends in multiple states. They're not exactly horrible, but when you're competing with so many iconic goodies, it's tough to stand out. Luckily, some other Little Debbie tried and true confections rose to the top — the OG's we can always count on.