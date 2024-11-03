The Worst Little Debbie Snack Is Best Left On Store Shelves
Little Debbie has been making desserts for decades, bringing joy to both lunchboxes and late-night cravings. However, not all of the company's sweets are created equal. When we ranked 20 of the most popular Little Debbie snacks, we found that the Christmas Cherry Cordials would be best left right on the shelf. These festive treats, which feature chocolate-dipped vanilla cookies filled with cherry creme, sound like a dream on paper — but the flavors don't quite come together. As our reviewer candidly shared, "Rather than cheer, the Christmas Cherry Cordials filled us with holiday fear."
They went on to say that the creme filling tasted like cough syrup, and that the cookies were stale under the weight of the "chocolatey" coating. And while the chocolate flavor was decent, it just didn't measure up to the other Little Debbie snacks. Since the Cherry Cordials are only available seasonally, they don't inspire the same nostalgia as year-round favorites like Nutty Buddy Bar Wafers or Zebra Cakes, which dominate Google Trends in multiple states. They're not exactly horrible, but when you're competing with so many iconic goodies, it's tough to stand out. Luckily, some other Little Debbie tried and true confections rose to the top — the OG's we can always count on.
The best Little Debbie snacks are timeless favorites
We gave the top spot in our ranking to Oatmeal Creme Pies, which are our hands-down favorite Little Debbie snacks. With their chewy cookies and creamy filling, these treats offer all the right flavors. Made with molasses and whole grain oats, these pies have been delivering deliciousness for years. Sure, the Cherry Cordials didn't quite win our hearts, but there are plenty of other Little Debbie delights, like the Oatmeal Creme Pies, that remind us why this brand is a staple in so many pantries. Not far behind them in our ranking at second place are Cosmic Brownies, which are dense, fudgy brownies topped with colorful chocolate chips that keep snackers coming back for more.
Fun fact — Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Rolls, and Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars are the brand's top products, selling over 200 million cartons each year combined! So, it's safe to say that these indulgences aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Little Debbie's charm dates back to its roots with the McKee family during the Great Depression. They always knew how to whip up convenient desserts that felt both cozy and fun. And while the Cherry Cordials may not be a hit and are best left on the store shelf, the classics remind us why this snack cake company is still a household name.