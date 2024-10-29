Why Oatmeal Creme Pies Are Our Hands-Down Favorite Little Debbie Snacks

Assembling a ranking of Little Debbie snacks is no easy task (Little Debbie rules). But, ultimately, Tasting Table gave the coveted first-place spot to the brand's oatmeal creme pies.

The oatmeal creme pie is iconic — arguably the emblematic packaged snack of Little Debbie's entire oeuvre. In fact, oatmeal creme pies are the first-ever Little Debbie product to hit the market. But the attraction is about more than just the powerful grip of nostalgia. The cookies pack an impressively bold, complex flavor for a packaged snack. They're loaded with cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla, and you can taste every note. The salt content also prevents these little beauties from leaning too sweet, providing the harmonious balance that makes oatmeal creme pies the perfect coffee dunker. We also appreciated the oat-forward composition of this snack, which both makes it more substantial and gives it a pleasant chewiness.

Thanks to their wide availability, these comforting, reliable creme pies are always there for you — from your weekly supermarket haul to the gas station at three o'clock in the morning when you've never been off this highway exit before and are pretty sure you're lost (...maybe we're projecting). However you enjoy 'em, these rich, toasty cookies and subtly sweet whipped, velvety creme filling marry for a treat that's greater than the sum of its parts.