8 Of The Best All-You-Can-Eat Deals At Popular Chain Restaurants

In the era of seemingly never-ending price-gouging on food products, it's a rare treat to come across a good culinary offer — and it's even rarer that you'll find an all-you-can-eat deal when you're dining out. Finding one is convenient for those days when your stomach feels like a bottomless pit and nothing can satiate you, or when you just want to get a small sample of many dishes or a generous helping of your favorites. Is it just us, or did all-you-can eat deals used to have more ubiquity? Even if not restaurant mainstays, they seemed to pop up as promotional offers far more than they do nowadays.

Still, though, it's not impossible to find an all-you-can-eat deal at today's chains. And it's always a good idea to keep an eye on limited time deals — Applebee's, for example, has been known to occasionally offer all-you-can-eat riblets, chicken tenders, and boneless wings for a sub-$20 price point. If you don't want to deal with the ongoing confusion of, "Wait, is that promotion still happening?," there are a handful of spots that always have bottomless deals available — and no, not all of them are buffets. We've scoured some popular chains and gathered our favorite all-you-can-eat deals below.