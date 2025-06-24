11 Of The Absolute Best Golden Corral Buffet Tips You'll Want To Remember

We'll start with the end of your meal, a course that deserves just as much weight as any other: dessert. It's all too easy to put sweet treats on the back burner, using them as a way to round out your meal if you're still hungry after eating the mains. But we think dessert should get more room in the spotlight — particularly at Golden Corral, where treats are supplied in endless rotation and the only limit is how much you can fit on your plate. Take the opportunity to gorge on as many different dessert dishes as you can stomach but do keep in mind: Not all desserts are created equal.

While we're totally pro-dessert buffet in general, some items are better passed by. It's hardly a secret by now that you should skip the chocolate fountain at any buffet, and Golden Corral is no exception. A never-ending flow of chocolate sounds luxurious, but throw a rotating door of humans in the mix, and you invariably end up with disastrous consequences. Several Reddit users who frequent the buffet recommend staying far, far away from the chocolate fountain, making the very valid claim that the chocolate waterfall is a cesspool for bacteria. Think about it: Unsupervised kids will without a doubt stick a germ-laden finger (or a hand or, god forbid, a tongue) in the fountain, and you're fooling yourself if you think they get cleaned throughout the day. Diners who are chocolate lovers, prepare yourselves to be met with a wicked concoction of who-knows-what should you indulge in the chocolate fountain.