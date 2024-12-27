Why You Should Skip The Chocolate Fondue Fountain At Any Buffet

We know. The sweet, silky cascades of that buffet chocolate fountain are hard to resist. But giving in to its temptations could very well make you sick — and not, as your parents may have warned you, because you're filling up on sweets.

The problem is in the way the machine works. It isn't constantly pumping out new chocolate. Instead, it's cycling the same liquid through the machine over and over again. As guests place food under its cascades, or cough or sneeze near the machine, crumbs and germs can be swept into the basin below. Then this same potentially infectious brew is pumped back up and through the fountain all night long. Considering that the machine has an internal warmer that keeps the melted chocolate in a liquid state, it also offers a cozy environment for microbes to grow. Suddenly, it doesn't seem nearly as appetizing to take a dip in this forbidden fountain!