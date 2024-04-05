The Extra Step You Should Consider When Cleaning A Chocolate Fountain
If you want to take your chocolate fondue recipe to the next level, serve it from a fountain. The silky, smooth liquid chocolate flowing from the canopies draws everyone towards it excited to dip their treats. But while it's great to be crowned the best host or hostess by satisfying everyone's sweet tooth, it's important not to overlook the proper maintenance needed to keep your chocolate fountain clean.
Sure, you probably do a thorough job washing, scrubbing, and rinsing it after every use, but there's one extra step most people forget about or ignore since it's considered optional: sanitizing the fountain parts. Sanitizing is all about decreasing microorganisms to safe levels. It's crucial for surfaces and items that come into direct contact with food, and chocolate fountains are no exception.
Chocolate is a deliciously sweet serving, but if wrongly handled, it can easily become a breeding ground for bacteria. Consider the fact that a chocolate fountain sits in the open for hours on end, therefore exposed to all kinds of bugs in the air around it. Moreover, due to the frequent dipping of different foods, bits of food will inevitably end up in the fountain, further increasing the likelihood of bacteria growth. This is where taking the extra step to sanitize your chocolate fountain comes in. Not only will you ensure the safety of your guests, but also prolong the life of your appliance.
How to sanitize a chocolate fountain
Sanitizing a chocolate fountain is quite straightforward. The only part you shouldn't soak is the base that carries the electric motor. Otherwise, wash the equipment as usual: Soak the parts in hot soapy water, scrub with a soft sponge, then rinse. Once all the parts are clean, it's time to sanitize. We're discussing chemical sanitization since it's much easier than the thermal method. Begin by wearing rubber gloves to avoid skin damage and a face mask to prevent inhalation of chemical fumes. Next, put a gallon of clean warm water in a bucket or sink big enough to fit all the parts of the chocolate fountain. Get your bottle of Chlorine bleach (preferably unscented), measure 1 tablespoon, and mix that into the gallon of water. Submerge the fountain parts inside this bleach solution and let soak for at least a few minutes.
Remove all of the parts from the solution, rinse in hot water, and leave them to air dry completely before reassembling your fountain and storing it until its next use. If you're hesitant about using Chlorine bleach, other hacks for a clean kitchen include vinegar and hydrogen peroxide. Heat either of these, transfer to a spray bottle, spray all the parts of your chocolate fountain, then rinse and air dry. And there you have it! By following these simple food safety tips, you can ensure your chocolate fountain stays clean, safe, and ready to delight guests for many parties to come.