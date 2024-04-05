The Extra Step You Should Consider When Cleaning A Chocolate Fountain

If you want to take your chocolate fondue recipe to the next level, serve it from a fountain. The silky, smooth liquid chocolate flowing from the canopies draws everyone towards it excited to dip their treats. But while it's great to be crowned the best host or hostess by satisfying everyone's sweet tooth, it's important not to overlook the proper maintenance needed to keep your chocolate fountain clean.

Sure, you probably do a thorough job washing, scrubbing, and rinsing it after every use, but there's one extra step most people forget about or ignore since it's considered optional: sanitizing the fountain parts. Sanitizing is all about decreasing microorganisms to safe levels. It's crucial for surfaces and items that come into direct contact with food, and chocolate fountains are no exception.

Chocolate is a deliciously sweet serving, but if wrongly handled, it can easily become a breeding ground for bacteria. Consider the fact that a chocolate fountain sits in the open for hours on end, therefore exposed to all kinds of bugs in the air around it. Moreover, due to the frequent dipping of different foods, bits of food will inevitably end up in the fountain, further increasing the likelihood of bacteria growth. This is where taking the extra step to sanitize your chocolate fountain comes in. Not only will you ensure the safety of your guests, but also prolong the life of your appliance.