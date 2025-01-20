13 Dishes You Should Avoid At Golden Corral

Say you're starving but can't decide what food you're in the mood for. A whole array of food sounds appealing, and it's not practical to have them all ... unless you go to a buffet. Though you might be missing your favorite U.S. buffet chain, the now-extinct Old Country Buffet, the dissolution of the chain doesn't mean you have to give up buffets forever. Enter Golden Corral: the buffet chain with over 300 locations nationwide and a whopping menu of over 100 items. It seems a natural choice for folks with a big appetite who think variety is the spice of life.

Advertisement

The only problem is, not everything at Golden Corral is up to snuff. I visited the chain during lunch recently and while some items impressed me — namely the fried chicken, fried shrimp, and pork barbecue — the majority of items were underwhelming, if not downright unpalatable. Of course personal preference will rule here, and not everyone will want to avoid the same dishes. But that being said, Golden Corral still misses the mark on a substantial number of its buffet items. If you're insistent on trying everything for yourself, go ahead. If, however, you'd like a guide on what not to get the next time you visit the buffet, you're in the right place.